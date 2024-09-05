Bleacher Reports Proclaims Colts Can't Afford a Slow Start in 2024
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is primed and ready for the start of the 2024 regular season. Along with notable players like Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore II, Richardson and Indianapolis have the tools with head coach Shane Steichen to make a push for the postseason this year. However, Bleacher Report released a piece detailing NFL teams that cannot afford a slow start, and Indy makes the ranks.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon is 100% correct and doesn't mention the first four weeks until later in the article. Indy's schedule isn't easy, especially in the first half of the year.
"The Colts and their novice starting quarterback have to travel to Jacksonville and Tennessee for divisional matchups to kick off October. That won't be easy, especially if Anthony Richardson and Co. have yet to win."- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
Gagnon makes more valid arguments after bringing up the divisional battles in weeks five and six, saying Indy can realistically walk into their battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars with an 0-4 record.
"And yes, 0-4 is a real possibility. There are no easy outs right off the bat for Indianapolis, with Houston, Green Bay, Chicago and Pittsburgh filling the September schedule."- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
Indianapolis luckily has plenty of weaponry on offense and defense to help prevent a disastrous start to 2024. But they must be at their best with one of the tougher schedules in the league this year and front-loaded at that. The Colts have only four days until they defend Lucas Oil Stadium against the 2023 AFC South champion Houston Texans. Right away, Indianapolis can't afford to lose, as it's also a divisional fight to establish an early foothold on the season.
