Colts Stand Alone in AFC With Four Games Remaining
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) are one spot outside the playoffs with four games left on the schedule. Coming off a momentous win against the New England Patriots (3-10), it's entirely possible for the Colts to make the playoffs.
Heading into their bye week, the Colts will begin thinking about their next opponent: the Denver Broncos (8-5). Sitting at the 7th seed in the AFC, the Broncos are the Colts' number one enemy. A win in Denver could completely shift the playoff picture in the conference.
The Colts might be the only team that can make a push to sneak into the playoffs. Five weeks remain in the NFL season, but only two teams in the AFC are realistically "alive" in the playoff hunt. Those two teams are the Colts and the Miami Dolphins (5-7).
The Dolphins are sitting one spot behind the Colts in conference standings. If they want to make the playoffs, they'll probably have to win their last five games. The Colts beat Miami earlier this season, meaning they hold a tiebreaker over them. As long as the Colts take care of business, their odds look good.
It's quite rare to see a playoff race so closed off this early in the season. The Colts have the best opportunity as outsiders to break their way into the playoffs. Beating the Broncos would give the Colts a 52% chance of making the playoffs. The Colts would need to beat the Broncos and then hope the Broncos lose again.
Compared to last year, the Colts are technically in a worse spot. Percentage-wise, the Colts have less of a shot. But, when you take into account that only one-to-two teams are challenging them, Indianapolis may have a clearer path.
Don't count out the Colts winning the AFC South. Even though they've lost to the division-leading Houston Texans twice, there is only a two-game gap between the teams. If Indy wins out, the Colts will have a 35% chance to win their first division title since 2014 (according to The Upshot).
The point is, the season practically relies on getting a win at Mile High Stadium. If Indy doesn't get the job done, the playoff picture would almost be guaranteed with three games to go. As Colts fans know, the team loves drama. Anything can happen in the NFL and the Colts have the opportunity to do something that no other team may have – crawl back into the playoffs.
