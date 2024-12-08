Colts Add 'Standout' Weapon in New NFL Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are currently in the midst of a tightly contested playoff race in the AFC during the final weeks of the regular season. Yet, some around the league are already looking ahead to what this offseason could hold for the Colts and the rest of the NFL during next spring's draft.
This season, the Colts have clawed their way back into the playoff race after an up-and-down start to the year, but the roster still has some work to do on both sides of the ball. They're ranked bottom-10 in total offense and bottom-five in defense in terms of yards, showing that this year's draft presents a perfect opportunity to add some much-needed talent on either side of the field.
In a new NFL mock draft from USA Today and Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, the Colts ended up with a strong addition to the offense-- selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the projected 15th-overall selection.
"If Indianapolis doesn't pivot from Anthony Richardson, it needs to take several significant steps to better support the former No. 4 overall pick," Schwartz said. "One measure that would help would be finding a standout tight end, as the Colts rank 31st in receiving yards from all players at the position with 343. In addition to threatening defenses down the seam with his speed, Loveland could be a major asset as someone who can create mismatches and rack up yards after the catch."
Loveland has been a strong part of the Michigan passing game this season, posting 56 receptions, 582 yards, and five touchdowns. For a Colts team desperate for some help at tight end, adding a young vertical threat and one of the best in the class at his position would be a massive assist for Anthony Richardson in his third-year pro.
This season, the Colts have had Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson manning down the tight end spot, both being unappealing options through 13 games. The 6-foot-5 Wolverine would be an immediate boost to the depth chart and can help round out the air attack in year one, if Indianapolis opted to take him this April.
As we move through the coming months of the pre-draft process, keep an eye on Loveland as a potential prospect the Colts could have a big use for once they're on the clock in 2025.
