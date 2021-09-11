Colts' Standout RB Predicted to Finish Top 5 In League In Rushing Yards

Fresh off of a rookie season in which he finished third in the NFL in rushing yards, Indianapolis Colts' standout second-year running back Jonathan Taylor is poised for a monster second season, this time as the bellcow back with the Colts.

Despite building off of an impressive rookie season that saw him rush for 1,169 yards and 11 scores despite missing a game while on the COVID-19/Reserve list and being eased into the mix slowly early in the year.

Now, with the workload squarely on his shoulders, at least ahead of Week 1, NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew, whom Colts fans know well, projects the second-year standout running back to finish fifth overall in the NFL in rushing yards in the 2021 season.

Jones-Drew took a shot at predicting the top 10 rushers in the NFL in his first RB index ahead of Week 1 and ranked Taylor at No. 5, placing the Colts' standout behind Tennessee's Derrick Henry, Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, Dallas's Ezekiel Elliott, and Cleveland's Nick Chubb.

The banged-up state of the Colts' offense suggests a slow start for that unit, but that's not such a bad thing for the second-year running back. After struggling to string together good performances early in 2020, Taylor went on a tear in Weeks 11-17, averaging 123.5 rushing yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry with seven rushing TDs in that span. Taylor's figured it out and now offers the Colts a consistent run game, one that should again land him among the top rushers.

The Colts appear relatively healthy now, especially with the return of All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and new franchise quarterback Carson Wentz into the lineup, providing star power and balance to the offense once again.

With Nelson back in the fold along the offensive line, the Colts should be able to lean on Taylor and the run game early on, easing Wentz into the mix offensively in a new system with new faces.

If the Colts can lean on the ground game early, the Weeks 13-17 stretch Taylor put up could translate to Weeks 1-5 in 2021, which would put him into early MVP discussions and should have him leading the league in rushing right out of the chute.

