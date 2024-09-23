Colts Star Up for Weekly League-Wide Honor
The Indianapolis Colts' offense returned to its old identity against the Chicago Bears by dominating the ground game on Sunday. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor earned himself a nomination for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award after another 100-yard performance.
Taylor finished the Week 3 matchup with 110 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards while rumbling in for two big touchdowns. His open field vision paired with another strong offensive line performance led to Indy's first win of the 2024 NFL season.
Sunday marked the 10th game in which Taylor has scored 2+ touchdowns in his career. This season is off to a fantastic start for the Colts' star rusher as he now has 261 total rushing yards while averaging over five yards per carry.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Taylor was last up for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award following a 188-yard Week 18 performance last season against the Houston Texans.
Players who win FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week awards will have $2,000 donated to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country in their name. After Taylor's breakout season in 2021, he won the FedEx Ground Player of the Year award. He cited former Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard as a big inspiration and decided to donate to Leonard's HBCU alma mater, South Carolina State University.
Taylor is up against Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Fans can vote for Taylor here.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.