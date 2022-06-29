Colts' Star Nominated For ESPY's Best NFL Player Award

After a terrific second season, could Colts' star running back Jonathan Taylor be named the NFL's best player at the ESPYs?

Coming off of career season that saw him lead the lead the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, which saw him earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Indianapolis Colts' second-year running back Jonathan Taylor is in rarified air.

Thanks to his dominance on the ground in 2021 under head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Taylor could be in line to hold down the title of the NFL's Best Player.

Taylor was one of four players nominated for the Best Player award at the 2022 ESPYs, according to a press release from ESPN Tuesday. Joining Taylor in the nomination are Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp, Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Pittsburgh Steelers' EDGE defender T.J. Watt.

Taylor is also up for Best Breakthrough Athlete alongside Trinity Rodman of the NWSL's Washington Spirit, skier Eileen Gu, and Ja Morant of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2022 ESPYs, which will air live on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC from Los Angeles, will celebrate major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances.

Fan voting for all categories is now open on EPSYs.com through Sunday, July 17.

