Colts Have Duo of Stars Make MVP List While Pro Bowler Gets Snubbed
The Indianapolis Colts had quite the underwhelming 2024 season, finishing 8-9 and whiffing on the postseason for a fourth-consecutive campaign. However, despite such a sad conclusion, Indy had talents that shined.
In a recent list from Seth Walder of ESPN highlighting the top 100 MVP candidates from 2024, two Colts mainstays find their names on the list, while arguably the best player on the team is omitted.
DeForest Buckner | Defensive Tackle (#73)
Starting with DeForest Buckner, the veteran captain tallied 61 tackles (eight for loss), 6.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hits while missing five games due to a high ankle sprain. The three-time Pro Bowler also notched Pro Football Focus grades of 81.9 overall, 77.1 pass-rush, and 73.9 run defense.
Buckner is a staple of Indy's stop troops, and whichever defensive coordinator the Colts decide to hire will get one of the best interior tackles the NFL has to offer.
Buckner will look for a healthier campaign in 2025 while continuing to establish himself as arguably the most dominant defensive player Indianapolis has on contract.
Quenton Nelson | Guard (#59)
A player who needs no introduction, Colts seven-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson is a force in the trenches and returned to All-Pro form in 2024 (Second-Team nomination).
The old Nelson returned in 2024. His 94% pass block win rate ranked seventh-best at the position, while his 77% run block win rate was third. He was clearly the best guard in football.- Seth Walder | ESPN
Nelson played all 17 games and was efficient across the board, posting PFF blocking marks of 81.3 overall, 79.7 pass-blocking, and 81.7 run-blocking. All were good enough for Nelson to place top-10 in the NFL at the guard spot.
Expect nothing but greatness from Nelson going forward. Up to this point, he's shown nearly no signs of regression or slowing down heading into a pivotal 2025 campaign.
Jonathan Taylor | Running Back (N/A)
Walder completely missed Jonathan Taylor on this top-100 list. Despite earning a Pro Bowl nomination in 2024 and placing fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,431) while playing fewer games than any other top-10 running back (14), Taylor doesn't find his name in these ranks.
Taylor had 303 attempts on the year, averaging 21.6 rushes per contest. He also had 12 all-purpose scores (11 rushing) and shouldered the Colts' offense often while quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco commanded the scheme.
If the Colts want to press for the playoffs in 2025, they must continue to predicate the offense on the run and utilize Taylor to set up the rest of Indy's weapons. While Taylor was snubbed for this list, his importance on the Colts' roster is paramount.
Taylor was one of the best running backs in the league in 2024, and it's hard to imagine he doesn't stay in that realm for the upcoming 2025 campaign.
