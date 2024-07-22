WATCH: Colts Stars Working Out Together Ahead of Camp
The Indianapolis Colts have a young roster that showcased moments of greatness last season but fell short of playoff aspirations. However, 2024 is a new campaign, and Indy looks poised to break out as a team and overshoot any expectations league coverage may have. In a recent post on Instagram from Colts star receiver Michael Pittman Jr., he and several notable players are seen drilling and preparing for the upcoming training camp and season.
A few other important names from the post were quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, fellow wide receivers Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell, as well as return specialist Anthony Gould. With a team as young as Shane Steichen's going into what will likely be a competitive AFC South for years ahead, it's imperative to have the top guys helping develop the rookies and second-year names to be at peak readiness during their earliest pro stages.
Last season the Houston Texans beat out the Colts in dramatic fashion to take the AFC South championship and go on to the playoffs. Also, the Tennessee Titans added offensive talents and new coaching with Brian Callahan, which already makes their offense a threat. Lastly, Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence swept Indianapolis easily last year, so the Colts must find a way to stop this from happening a second straight year against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Last year, the Colts limped to a 9-8 finish with injuries plaguing the roster's overall capabilities. The silver lining from 2023 is that Steichen proved he doesn't need a starting-level quarterback to achieve a winning record and almost take the division crown. However, the hope is that Richardson, along with the rest of the key contributors, can stay healthy and push for a postseason spot. We'll see what happens as training camp is just around the corner.
