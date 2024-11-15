Colts Starter OUT, Other Returns vs Jets
The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report ahead of a week 11 road matchup with the New York Jets.
Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann battled a knee injury sustained against the Buffalo Bills but won't suit up against the Jets. Rookie Matt Goncalves will get another start on Sunday. Linebacker E.J. Speed is still listed as questionable with a knee injury and will look to smooth out things to play on Sunday. As for receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Julian Blackmon they'll both be a full-go against New York. Pittman has struggled to gather momentum, but it's been partly due to a lingering back issue. We'll see if that's behind him and if the former USC Trojan can have a strong return performance.
The Jets have a stifling pass defense (second in the NFL - 168.3 yards allowed per game) that can make life difficult for any quarterback, especially a field general who's struggled to throw like Anthony Richardson. However, getting Pittman back to join Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell is a plus. Also, running back Jonathan Taylor will face New York's putrid run defense (25th in the NFL - 134.0 yards allowed per game), giving a clear path to victory for the Colts.
The Jets will be without offensive linemen Tyron Smith (neck) and Jake Hanson (hamstring), possibly making life easier on Indy defenders like Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and Dayo Odeyingbo. Also, the Jets will be without C.J. Mosley (neck) again, showing that New York is banged up in key areas on both sides of the football. Lastly, star wide receiver Davante Adams (wrist/illness) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) are questionable for Sunday's tilt.
The Colts are 4-6 and Jets 3-7, yet both teams are still alive to make a playoff spot. Indianapolis is riding a brutal three-game losing streak with Richardson making his first start since being benched two games ago. Can the young signal-caller have a solid outing against a difficult defense? All eyes will be on how Shane Steichen handles Richardson and how the QB's play unfolds in week 11.
