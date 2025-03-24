Colts Steady in Newest Power Rankings Despite 'Under-the-Radar' Move
The Indianapolis Colts made a flurry of moves at the start of the NFL's free agency period but have since slowed things down. From new signings, re-signings, and restructured contracts, the Colts look set as the 2025 NFL draft approaches.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard focused his funds on the defensive side of the ball, bringing in two members to the secondary on contracts worth up to $60 million each. Offensively, the Colts lost two of their own offensive linemen to the Minnesota Vikings.
Thankfully, they didn't lose everyone. Right tackle Braden Smith wasn't a free agent, but rumors were spreading before free agency about potentially cutting him to save cap space. Instead, Ballard restructured Smith's contract to free up money and keep one a familiar face for quarterback Anthony Richardson.
In 2025, Smith will earn a $8 million base salary and up to $3 million in player incentives. In comparison, Smith was originally entering the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal that would have been a near $20 million cap hit.
ESPN insider Stephen Holder named the restructured contract an "under-the-radar" move that deserves more appreciation. Despite all the new deals, the Colts remained in 23rd place in ESPN power rankings.
"The Colts lost two key members of their offensive line to free agency in center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries," wrote Holder. "So it is no small matter that they found middle ground with Smith and reduced his salary cap charge to a more manageable number... Smith has had a lot of challenges lately -- including an undisclosed issue that sent him to the non-football illness list last season -- but he is said to be past that and is now ready to play."
Smith missed the final five games of the season last year due to an undisclosed personal matter. Before that, he had missed some time during the 2023 and 2021 seasons due to foot, knee, and hip injuries. Ballard spoke on the matter, saying that Smith "wants to play football" and is "doing really well".
Smith will enter his eighth year with the team after being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has started 92 games over the past seven seasons with at least 10 starts every year.
The Colts should benefit from Smith's return as he's been an anchor for the team since being drafted. Staying available and healthy will be key to protecting either Richardson or Daniel Jones throughout the season.
