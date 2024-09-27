Colts, Steelers Final Injury Report: 5 OUT, 6 QUESTIONABLE/DOUBTFUL
The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in an AFC clash this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, but which players they'll have at their disposal by then is anyone's guess.
The Colts enter having already ruled two defensive starters out — defensive end Kwity Paye and top cornerback Kenny Moore II — while three other starters (and Moore's replacement) are marked as questionable. The Steelers are in a similar boat with stud edge defender Alex Highsmith out, while three key offensive players are considered questionable, doubtful, or out.
Here is the final injury report for both teams.
COLTS
- Did Not Participate — CB Chris Lammons (knee, ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quadricep), OT Braden Smith (knee)
- Full Participant — DE Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist), LB Grant Stuard (heel)
- Did Not Participate — C Ryan Kelly (neck), CB Chris Lammons (knee, ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quadricep)
- Full Participant — OT Braden Smith (knee), LB Grant Stuard (heel)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — C Ryan Kelly (neck), DE Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quadricep), OT Braden Smith (knee)
- Full Participant — CB Chris Lammons (knee, ankle), LB Grant Stuard (heel)
- QUESTIONABLE — CB Chris Lammons, OT Braden Smith, DE Tyquan Lewis, C Ryan Kelly
- OUT — CB Kenny Moore II, DE Kwity Paye
With Moore out, Lammons is the most straightforward option to play the nickel, while Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack III man the boundaries. However, if Lammons also cannot play, it could mean that any of Womack or safeties Julian Blackmon or Nick Cross could be moved to the slot.
The Colts are in a similar sitation at end with Paye's absence. Dayo Odeyingbo will likely start while Lewis and Laiatu Latu play the opposite end. However, Lewis is also questionable. It could be a significant dose of Latu and Odeyingbo on the edges this week, with Genard Avery and Isaiah Land perhaps seeing some work as well.
If Kelly can't play then Danny Pinter might be the center, although rookie Tanor Bortolini could factor into the equation. At right tackle, without Smith, it would likely be rookie Matt Goncalves getting his first career start, with Blake Freeland being a gameday active player.
STEELERS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — RB Najee Harris (rest), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), RB Jaylen Warren (knee)
- Limited Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), DT Cameron Heyward (rest), CB Donte Jackson (rest), DT Larry Ogunjobi (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), LB T.J. Watt (rest), QB Russell Wilson (calf)
- Full Participant — WR Van Jefferson (eye), WR Roman Wilson (ankle)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — DT Cameron Heyward (rest), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), DB Miles Killebrew (rest), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), RB Jaylen Warren (knee)
- Limited Participant — G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), QB Russell Wilson (calf)
- Full Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), RB Najee Harris (rest), CB Donte Jackson (rest), WR Van Jefferson (eye), DT Larry Ogunjobi (rest), OLB T.J. Watt (rest), WR Roman Wilson (full)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — LB Alex Highsmith (groin), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), RB Jaylen Warren (knee)
- Limited Participant — G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), QB Russell Wilson (calf)
- Full Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), RB Najee Harris (rest), DT Cameron Heyward (rest), CB Donte Jackson (rest), WR Van Jefferson (eye), DB Miles Killebrew (rest), DT Larry Ogunjobi (rest), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), OLB T.J. Watt (rest), WR Roman Wilson (full)
- QUESTIONABLE — QB Russell Wilson
- DOUBTFUL — G Isaac Seumalo
- OUT — LB Alex Highsmith, TE MyCole Pruitt, RB Jaylen Warren
Highsmith had already been ruled out earlier in the week by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, so there was no mystery there.
Warren being out and Seumalo being doubtful should certainly affect Pittsburgh's rushing attack, giving the slightest of breaks to a Colts defensive front that still needs it with how injured they are.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.