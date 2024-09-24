Colts Get Injury Updates on 2 Steelers Stars Ahead of Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) collide in six days at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Colts have battled injuries already as a team, so have the Steelers with notables like running back Najee Harris (arm) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin). However, Indianapolis will need to gameplan for Harris since he's likely to be ready to play. NFL insider Jordan Schultz released the news on X.
Schultz posted:
"Sources: #Steelers RB Najee Harris, who was seen in the locker room with a sling on his right arm on Monday, is expected to be fine and is likely to be ready for Sunday’s game vs the #Colts. There doesn’t seem to be any concern.
Harris has totaled 239 yards through 3 games for undefeated Pittsburgh."
Harris has 55 carries for 209 rushing yards (3.8 average) and 0 touchdowns on the season. Alongside fellow running back Jaylen Warren, Harris forms a tandem that can give any defense issues. Factor in the mobility of QB Justin Fields, and this makes a three-headed rushing attack that Indianapolis must be ready for. As for Highsmith, the news isn't as good. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posted the facts.
Schultz said:
"#Steelers bracing for edge rusher Alex Highsmith to miss multiple weeks with his groin injury, per source, but it’s not considered major and he will avoid surgery."
Highsmith has 11 tackles (2 for loss) and 1 sack on the season. This is a major blow to the Pittsburgh defense, as Highsmith is a veteran defender who can be relied on to make plays. Look for Shane Steichen to focus part of the offensive gameplan on attacking Highsmith's backup, DeMarvin Leal (OurLads) with quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor.
The Colts and Steelers will duke it out on Sunday, each playing for something different. Indianapolis wants to stabilize their 2024 with a 2-2 record, while Pittsburgh must keep their foot on the gas pedal to achieve a 4-0 start. We'll see what happens when Steichen faces Tomlin in a duel of offensive versus defensive coaching.
