NFL Betting Experts Reveal Colts' Odds to Defeat Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts are 1-2 after getting their first win of 2024 against the Chicago Bears, 21-16. While it's exciting for Indianapolis to notch the first win of the year, they can't celebrate for too long with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in week four.
As for the expert bettors at BetOnline, the Colts are walking into a home contest as the underdogs against Pittsburgh. This comes after Indianapolis opened the line as the favorite.
Pittsburgh Steelers (-2) vs Indianapolis Colts
*Indianapolis Colts opened as -1 favorites
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Pittsburgh is sitting at 3-0 after another victory, this time over the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10. Quarterback Justin Fields has seemingly found new life under Mike Tomlin, with 55/75 completions (73.3%) for 518 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. However, while Pittsburgh has a great receiver like George Pickens, it's truly their smothering defense and ground game that Indianapolis must worry about.
Indy smashed Chicago's running game, but the Bears are simply a horrible offense. The Steelers will present a much tougher look with a mobile field general like Fields, a downfield threat like Pickens, and constant running from Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. As for the defense, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, defensive end T.J. Watt, and linebacker Alex Highsmith will be a serious challenge for Anthony Richardson.
Currently, Richardson has thrown 6 interceptions (leads the NFL) through his first three contests of 2024. He's also underneath the 50% completion mark (36/73-49.3%) and is struggling to adjust to the speed of NFL defenses. However, Indianapolis has a seriously efficient offensive line and running back Jonathan Taylor has 51 carries for 261 rushing yards and 3 scores, giving Richardson a chance if Shane Steichen gets the run game going early and effectively.
Likely a close contest all the way through, the Steelers and Colts will battle it out in week four to see who can win between stout defense and explosive running offense. While the Steelers are looking for a fantastic 4-0 start, Indianapolis will seek to stabilize their 2024 campaign with a 2-2 record after Sunday.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.