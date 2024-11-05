Betting Experts Believe Colts' Steichen on Hotseat
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off the heels of another difficult loss, this time on Sunday Night Football in week nine against the Minnesota Vikings, 21-13. 2024 was supposed to be the year of Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson's take-off as a coach-QB tandem. The campaign has been nothing short of a disaster through nine games, and now the betting experts at Sports Betting are getting in on the chances that Steichen will be fired by the end of the season.
Carolina Panthers first-year coach Dave Canales is at the 10th spot with 66/1 odds, while Jacksonville Jaguars leader Doug Pederson is first with staggering 1/2 odds to be fired. Indy's Steichen finds himself square in the middle (fifth) with 12/1 odds of not making it through the 2024 campaign. However, don't expect Indianapolis to part ways with Steichen just because the quarterback situation is weird.
While it's curious that Steichen has changed his tone on Richardson needing to play now and get the on-field experience, he's also just a 22-year-old with many years left in the NFL to learn from this new situation, even if it appears he can't. The consensus is that Indianapolis might have been 'premature' on benching Richardson, especially since the Colts knew he'd be a project from day one. Will the Colts eventually turn back to the youngster if the veteran Joe Flacco starts piling up dud performances? Only time will tell.
For now, Steichen is firmly in the coaching spot for The Circle City. The question is: can Indianapolis win against tougher competition with Flacco? Right now, it appears the offense is grossly limited, but the losses can't start to pile up or Indianapolis will find itself out of the postseason race. If that happens, the Colts would be stupid to keep the aging and statue-standing graybeard under center in favor of their talented 2023 draft investment.
