Pro Football Focus thinks the Indianapolis Colts is one of the top spots for a new head coach.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best.

PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in terms of desirability for the five-open head coaching spots. Monson placed a lot of weight on the quarterback position when determining which job is most attractive, and he knows the Colts are in position to get one in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"The Colts currently sit with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s seven-game losing streak to end the season," wrote Sam Monson of PFF. "They also caught a break with the division rival Houston Texans taking themselves out of the No. 1 overall spot, opening up the potential of a trade for that selection with Chicago."

While owner Jim Irsay has been seen as a negative by some pundits, Monson points out his desire to win as a positive.

"Irsay showed immense frustration this season and has been on the veteran quarterback carousel for a few years now, likely giving him all the motivation he needs to sanction an aggressive move in the draft if the Colts fall in love with any of the quarterbacks available," wrote Monson

General manager Chris Ballard has taken his fair share of criticism recently, but Monson still likes the overall body of work from him.

"As much as things fell apart this season, general manager Chris Ballard has made a lot of good moves in his time with the Colts as a personnel guy," wrote Monson. "Any new coach should have reasonable confidence that they can rebuild the overall talent level of the roster around a new quarterback."

From worst to second in two weeks without any significant changes in the NFL landscape. That's how subjective rankings can be. In the end, it just matters if the Colts can find the right guy to lead their team, and they are casting a wide net.

