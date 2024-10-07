Colts Make Surprise Cut, Place Starting Lineman on IR
The Indianapolis Colts have placed starting guard Will Fries on injured reserve after a 37-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis also waived cornerback Dallis Flowers.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen informed the media that Fries' tibia injury will require surgery. This likely means he's out for the season. This is a brutal loss for Indianapolis, as Fries was putting up the best season of his short career and anchored Indy's running attack. Expect undrafted rookie guard Dalton Tucker to step in for Fries as Indianapolis mulls over a permanent solution for 2024.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for Flowers, this comes as a bit of a shock given his return prowess and athleticism. However, after a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023, Flowers has struggled to grasp the magic he had in those first four games last year. After showing he might be more of a coverage liability than anything, the Colts have decided it's best to move on from the speedster.
Expect Samuel Womack III to see even more playing time while the Colts possibly elevate a practice squad player to the active roster. Jaylin Simpson, David Long, Gregory Junior, Kelvin Joseph, and Alex Johnson are available on the practice squad. We'll see what Indianapolis decides to do with their defense falling apart at the seams.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.