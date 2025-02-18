Could Colts Surprise, Go Offensive Line in Round 1 of Draft?
The Indianapolis Colts have quite a few needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, so they will have to make a tough decision regarding the number 14 pick. Should the team truly look to go best player available, or do they reach for a position of need?
Colts fans appear set on two players with the 14th pick; Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and Georgia safety Malaki Starks. Both players fall perfectly into that realm of high-level prospects that also fits a need. If either player falls to the Colts at 14, the decision should be relatively easy for the team. The tricky question is, what does the team do if both players are gone by their selection?
The 2025 draft class is seen as relatively weak by most experts, with the consensus being that the talent falls off a good bit after the first couple of picks in round one. The Colts are certainly hurt by this development, needing a true blue-chip player but out of range to get one. This draft is not like last year's where the Colts will be able to draft the "best f--king rusher in the draft" at their mid-first-round pick range.
If the nightmare scenario happens where both Warren and Starks are off of the board at 14, could the Colts go offensive line? The possibility seems slim but realistically, there could be a possibility that this happens. NFL draft experts Lance Zierlein and Daniel Jeremiah both foresee the possibility of this happening, as both analysts have the Colts taking Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou in their latest mock drafts.
Mock drafts are obviously non-predictive, especially this early in the offseason, but the premise is interesting when it comes to the Colts. It appears likely that the Colts will be moving on from at least two starting offensive linemen this offseason, with center Ryan Kelly set to hit free agency and right tackle Braden Smith being a likely cut candidate. The Colts could even lose a third starter if right guard Will Fries opts to leave in free agency as well.
The presumed replacements for these potential departures are seen to be Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves, a pair of 2024 rookies who impressed in limited snaps last season. While the Colts could have a soft plan to start the two sophomores, are the Colts that tied to them to pass up a potential upgrade on the offensive line?
Right tackle is the really intriguing position here. A starting offensive tackle can make or break a season for an offense and the Colts can't play it too loose with Goncalves in 2025. He was solid as a rookie, but a majority of his success came as a run blocker opposed to as a pass blocker. Pro Football Focus graded him as number 66 out of 83 qualifying offensive tackles in pass block grade last season.
This upcoming draft may not be strong at the top, but there are a handful of offensive tackle prospects worthy of the number 14 pick. Ohio State's Josh Simmons was arguably the best tackle in the country before a knee injury ended his season, and his replacement, Donovan Jackson, is another intriguing name flying up boards. Add those two names in with Membou and the best player available may actually be a tackle at number 14.
In a season that is seen as make-or-break for so many in the organization, can the team rely on Goncalves at an important spot on the offensive line if a clear upgrade is available? I'm not so sure, and it will be something the Colts will mull over come draft day.
The only thing we do know here is that the Colts have a ton of needs heading into this draft and that Chris Ballard loves to draft trenches with his early picks. Would it really surprise anyone if he turned in a card on draft night that said an offensive lineman's name in round one?
