Colts See Surprising Move in ESPN Power Rankings Before Broncos Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) are coming off of a much-needed bye week and are ready to make a push down the stretch.
While Indy still has hope to make the postseason, they have zero margin for error. The Colts hold the eighth seed in the AFC, two games back of the Denver Broncos (8-5) for the seventh and final playoff spot. Shane Steichen's squad must take care of business over the last four weeks of the season, including this weekend against the Broncos, and have Denver fall again to reach the playoffs.
When the Colts headed into their bye week, the ESPN NFL power rankings had them sitting in the 18th slot, tied for their highest ranking of the season. However, despite not seeing the field last week, the Colts have seen a slide in the rankings. Indy has fallen from 18th to 20th in the power rankings after Week 14.
The two teams to jump the Colts in the rankings are the Miami Dolphins (6-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-7). Both teams are coming off wins in Week 14 to keep their playoff hopes alive. While the Dolphins have the same record as the Colts and are higher in the power rankings, Indy has the tiebreaker in the standings over the Dolphins after a 16-10 victory earlier in the season.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Along with the power rankings, the NFL nation reporters were asked to pick the most shocking statistical ranking for the team they cover. ESPN's Stephen Holder chose the pass block win rate of the Colts' offensive line. Indy ranks 28th in the NFL after 14 weeks in this metric as too much pressure has been allowed on Anthony Richardson throughout the season.
"The Colts have had some surprising offensive line struggles," Holder wrote. "Their highly regarded line is still one of the league's best at run blocking (74.1% run block win rate), but pass protection (53.2% pass block win rate) has been an adventure. If not for quarterback Anthony Richardson's ability to escape the pocket, the Colts might rank much worse than seventh in sacks allowed, where they currently sit."
The offensive line must be at their best to keep Richardson upright against the Broncos' pass rush. With a playoff atmosphere expected on Sunday, the outcome of the Colts-Broncos matchup will likely determine who captures the seventh seed in the AFC.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.