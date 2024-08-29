Colts Announce Team Captains for 2024 Season
The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced their 2024 team captains for the upcoming regular season.
Below are the names and number of seasons under their belt as captains in the league.
-Michael Pittman Jr. | Wide Receiver (First)
-Zaire Franklin | Linebacker (Fifth)
-Ryan Kelly | Center (Second)
-Deforest Buckner | Defensive Tackle (Sixth)
-Anthony Richardson | Quarterback (Second)
-Jonathan Taylor | Running Back (Second)
-Kenny Moore II | Cornerback (Third)
-Quenton Nelson | Guard (Fourth)
Indianapolis's most notable players/contributors are on their captain's list. Quarterback Anthony Richardson will look to stave off injury setbacks and hit his stride in year two. Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will assist with running back Jonathan Taylor and a rock-solid offensive line led by veterans Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly.
Defensively, DeForest Buckner will command the defensive trenches with linebacker Zaire Franklin watching closely behind. Lastly, cornerback Kenny Moore II will lead a young core into battle with a tough AFC conference and South division led by C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. We'll see what kind of defensive performance Indianapolis puts forth for the 2024 campaign.
The Colts have plenty of talent and promise to succeed in a difficult landscape that is the AFC. If Richardson can lead the offense and the stop troops can help back him up, the Colts have a good opportunity to capture their division and make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The regular season start for Indianapolis is 10 days away, so the Colts will smooth out any rough edges and prepare for the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
