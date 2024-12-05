Analyst: Not Too Late for Colts to Sign Defensive Difference-Maker
The Indianapolis Colts allowed 24 points to the NFL's 32nd-ranked offense in Week 13 against the New England Patriots. Despite that, Indy managed to pull a win out of the mud.
Indy's secondary wasn't able to contain Patriots quarterback Drake Maye as the rookie threw 24 completions on 30 attempts for 238 yards. The Patriots only punted once but did throw a goal-line interception to safety Julian Blackmon. That play can be attributed more to linebacker Zaire Franklin who forced the ball out of Hunter Henry's hands.
The secondary didn't look pretty. Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine saw the same, leading him to suggest a top cornerback as a sign-now candidate for the end of the season.
Ballentine thinks the Colts should go after free agent Xavien Howard, a four-time Pro Bowl corner who was 3rd place in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2020. Howard spent eight years with the Miami Dolphins but has yet to find a home in 2024. Considering his
résumé, he could fit nicely in Indianapolis.
There isn't much that can be done about the defense at this point, but Xavien Howard is one of the few free agents out there who could still be a difference-maker. He was still playing cornerback at a reasonably high level last season, and the Colts could use the experience.- Alex Ballentine, B/R
The Colts' defense gave up 422 yards to the Patriots. Walking out with a win seemed completely improbable, but Indy's red zone defense did step up toward the end of the fourth quarter. That won't be the case every game, though. Howard is an available weapon who could instantly boost the secondary's experience level and skill level.
Howard was worked out by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. As he continues to draw interest from across the league, it would be wise for the Colts to make a move either now or never.
As the team inches toward the final scenes of the season, Howard's price could be within general manager Chris Ballard's range. Over his past four seasons, Howard has totaled 17 interceptions and 60 passes defended. Those types of numbers would be of good use in Indianapolis.
Ballard rarely signs veterans, so it's doubtful the team actually makes a move. Unless Howard's willing to go cheap, the Colts probably won't sign him. Regardless, it's an interesting prospect that deserves some thought from the front office.
