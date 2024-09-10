Bleacher Report Urges Colts to Pursue Buffalo Bills Veteran CB
The Indianapolis Colts suffered a roller coaster Week 1 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Despite some incredible throws from second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, Indy's defense had one too many flaws in the 29-27 loss.
Following a nearly completed opening slate of games for the 2024 NFL season, Bleacher Report's scouting department listed each team's biggest weakness. For the Colts, B/R's Alex Ballentine still sees flaws in the cornerback and safety rooms in Indianapolis.
The Colts secondary is leaning on many young players who weren't elite prospects to outplay their draft slot. Some of those bets are probably going to pay off, but as any bettor knows, there's a lot of risk in a multi-leg parlay. The Colts could use a veteran who can offer a solid baseline of play at the position.- Alex Ballentine, B/R
The Colts' secondary didn't look great in Sunday's loss, but the gravest concerns came from the run defense. For a front seven that was supposed to rank toward the top of the league, Indianapolis fell short of expectations after allowing over 200 rushing yards to Joe Mixon and the Texans' rushing attack.
The lack of run defense allowed sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud and an elite Texans receiving corps to open up the field and haul in 24 of 32 targets for 234 yards and two touchdowns. The front seven were unable to bring down Stroud in the backfield, allowing him to extend plays and find open receivers.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
A lockdown corner would help the Colts a lot, but general manager Chris Ballard is adamant in letting his guys learn. JuJu Brents, who had an interception called back on Sunday, is entering his second year along with fellow 2023 draftee Jaylon Jones. The two outside cornerbacks will face the likes of Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown later in the season.
Signing a veteran corner is still on the table but seems unlikely barring any injuries. In the safety room, the Colts saw Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross lead the team in tackles on Sunday afternoon. It wasn't the cleanest performance, but the safeties looked better than expected and limited the deep ball for the most part.
Ballentine suggests the Colts should look to add current Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas to their ranks next season. Douglas is playing in his 8th year of NFL action and recorded a career-high five interceptions last season.
That's exactly what the Bills have enjoyed since bringing in Rasul Douglas. He has been a bedrock veteran for both the Bills and Packers. He would fit in nicely in that role for the Colts next season.- Alex Ballentine, B/R
Regardless, expect the Colts to remain stagnant in the free agent market. It's unlikely the team will bring in another corner, so Brents and Jones will be forced to grow accustomed to NFL play.
The Colts will take on the Green Bay Packers who might start backup quarterback Malik Willis this Sunday given the possibility that Jordan Love will miss the contest. This marks the perfect opportunity to reset the defense and put up a strong performance against a weakened Packers squad.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.