ESPN Predicts Colts' Fate Against Texans in Season Opener
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are nearly ready to kick off their seasons on Sunday at 1 pm from Lucas Oil Stadium. For the Colts, it's all about the success and rhythm of quarterback Anthony Richardson against the defending 2023 AFC South champions. However, with the acquisitions of talented players during the 2024 offseason, it won't be easy to take out the Texans offensively or defensively. In a recent piece from ESPN detailing predictions for week one matchups, the experts aren't too confident in Indianapolis' chances.
While one prediction has Indianapolis taking the victory in a close, low-scoring fashion (18-17), the other predictions aren't too kind to the Colts. 30-21 and 30-7 score projections followed in favor of Houston, showing that ESPN's experts aren't entirely ready to believe in what Shane Steichen's team can do.
"The Colts are counting heavily on their defensive front to create consistent pressure against Stroud to compensate for a young secondary."- Stephen Holder | ESPN
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Indianapolis possesses a young secondary and defense that faltered against C.J. Stroud in week 18 last year, the Colts' defensive front is no slouch. But, as pointed out by ESPN's Stephen Holder, Indianapolis didn't fare so well in the defensive trenches once the Texans had their offensive line intact for the second matchup.
"In the second meeting, with Houston's offensive line at full strength, the Colts sacked Stroud twice and produced just eight pressures. What will Sunday bring?"- Stephen Holder | ESPN
The sky is the limit for what this matchup between Indianapolis and Houston can bring for fans on Sunday. While there are plenty of storylines to talk about, none are more exciting than Richardson vs Stroud. Last year the series ended dead-locked at 1-1, so who will get the leg up on the rivalry during Sunday's clash? The time to tell is fast approaching.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.