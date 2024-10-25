Colts-Texans Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor is Officially Back
The injury report has been influential for the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) throughout this season as multiple levels of starters have missed games, but ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans (5-2), one of the biggest storylines is about who's no longer on the injury report.
After missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain, running back Jonathan Taylor has been removed from the injury report and is good to go for this weekend.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen did announce that the Colts would be without two depth players, however, as linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder) and defensive end Genard Avery (foot) are out.
Here is the final injury report for both teams.
COLTS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — DE Genard Avery (foot), LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder), WR Josh Downs (groin, toe), C Ryan Kelly (calf), CB Chris Lammons (ankle), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), OT Braden Smith (knee)
- Limited Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Full Participant — WR Ashton Dulin (knee), LB Cameron McGrone (elbow), LB E.J. Speed (knee)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — DE Genard Avery (foot), LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder)
- Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (ankle), WR Josh Downs (groin, toe), WR Ashton Dulin (knee), C Ryan Kelly (calf), CB Chris Lammons (ankle), LB Cameron McGrone (elbow), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), OT Braden Smith (knee), LB E.J. Speed (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — DE Genard Avery (foot), DT DeForest Buckner (ankle, rest), LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), RT Braden Smith (knee), DT Grover Stewart (rest)
- Full Participant — WR Josh Downs (groin, toe), C Ryan Kelly (calf), CB Chris Lammons (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), WR Ashton Dulin (knee), LB Cameron McGrone (elbow), LB E.J. Speed (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE — DeForest Buckner, Cameron McGrone
- OUT — Genard Avery, Jaylon Carlies
Taylor being back and Buckner perhaps making his return for the first time since Week 2 are the flag-bearers of this week's final injury report. Backup running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson have struggled to replicate Taylor's productivity while the offense overall hasn't had its same level of explosiveness.
Like with Taylor and the offense, Buckner is arguably the best player on the defense, so his absence has been wholly noticed as sack production fell off a cliff without him. Buckner's presence, whenever he does return, will help create opportunities for his linemates to get into the backfield, but Buckner himself also provides valuable pressure up the middle.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
TEXANS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), WR Steven Sims (back), S Jimmie Ward (groin), WR Robert Woods (foot)
- Limited Participant — DE Will Anderson (chest), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), CB Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), LB Henry To'o'To'o (concussion), OT Laremy Tunsil (ankle)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), CB D'Angelo Ross (illness), LB Henry To'o'To'o (concussion), S Jimmie Ward (groin)
- Limited Participant — DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), OT Tytus Howard (knee), CB Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), WR Robert Woods (foot)
- Full Participant — DE Will Anderson (chest), WR Steven Sims (back), OT Laremy Tunsil (ankle)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), S Jimmie Ward (groin)
- Limited Participant — WR Stefon Diggs (rest), LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion)
- Full Participant — DE Will Anderson (chest), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), OT Tytus Howard (knee), CB Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), CB D'Angelo Ross (illness), WR Steven Sims (back), LT Laremy Tunsil (ankle), WR Robert Woods (foot)
- QUESTIONABLE — Henry To'oTo'o
- OUT — Azeez Al-Shaair, Jimmie Ward
This is a significant injury report for the Houston defense, who will be without starters Al-Shaair and Ward, but perhaps also starter To'oTo'o.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.