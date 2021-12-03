Colts vs. Texans: Week 13 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 13 matchup.

Thursday brought good news for the Indianapolis Colts in their preparation for the Houston Texans as everyone who was on the injury report on Wednesday was upgraded on Thursday.

The only exception was a newcomer to the list, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was added as a limited participant with a groin injury.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (calf)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (knee)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (calf), CB Rock Ya-Sin (groin)

Full Participant — OT Eric Fisher (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), G Quenton Nelson (ankle)

TEXANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Danny Amendola (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (hamstring), WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), RB David Johnson (illness/thigh), OL Justin McCray (concussion), OL Cole Toner (illness), DL DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury-related)

Limited Participant — DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), DL Jacob Martin (shin)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Danny Amendola (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (hamstring), WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), RB David Johnson (illness/thigh), OL Justin McCray (concussion), DB Terrance Mitchell (illness), DL DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury-related)

Limited Participant — DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), DL Jacob Martin (shin), OL Cole Toner (illness)

