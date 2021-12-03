Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Colts vs. Texans: Week 13 Thursday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 13 matchup.
    Thursday brought good news for the Indianapolis Colts in their preparation for the Houston Texans as everyone who was on the injury report on Wednesday was upgraded on Thursday.

    The only exception was a newcomer to the list, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was added as a limited participant with a groin injury.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (calf)
    • Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (knee)

    THURSDAY

    • Limited Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (calf), CB Rock Ya-Sin (groin)
    • Full Participant — OT Eric Fisher (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), G Quenton Nelson (ankle)

    TEXANS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR Danny Amendola (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (hamstring), WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), RB David Johnson (illness/thigh), OL Justin McCray (concussion), OL Cole Toner (illness), DL DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury-related)
    • Limited Participant — DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), DL Jacob Martin (shin)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR Danny Amendola (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (hamstring), WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), RB David Johnson (illness/thigh), OL Justin McCray (concussion), DB Terrance Mitchell (illness), DL DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury-related)
    • Limited Participant — DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), DL Jacob Martin (shin), OL Cole Toner (illness)

    Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) is flagged for a pass interference call on this pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
