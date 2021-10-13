Colts Announce Initial Week 6 Injury Report vs. Texans

Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 6 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts got to work on Wednesday as they look to turn the page on last week's heartbreaking loss and set their sights on this Sunday's matchup with the Houston Texans.

Being that the Colts played their last game on Monday night rather than Sunday afternoon, their schedule for this week has been adjusted. Per the Colts: "The Colts conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 6 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)

Limited Participant — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)

Full Participant — DE Isaac Rochell (illness)

Starting right tackle Smith is making progress, but not as quickly as the team initially thought, so his status to return to practice this week is still iffy. Luckily, Matt Pryor had a big performance in his absence last week. Starting right defensive end Paye practicing on a limited basis is still a positive sign, as the Colts could use a boost in the pass rush department. As for the others, we'll have to see how they progress through the week.

On a side note, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is on injured reserve following a neck procedure, will begin practicing this week and could return as soon as Sunday against Houston.

TEXANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — OL Justin Britt (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)

Limited Participant — WR Danny Amendola (thigh), RB Rex Burkhead (hip), WR Brandin Cooks (rest), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip)

On Wednesday, Texans head coach David Culley said that starting left tackle Tunsil will have surgery on his thumb on Thursday and be out for about a month. That's a big boost for the Colts, as Tunsil is arguably Houston's best player outside of Watson.

