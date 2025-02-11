Colts Can Help Fix Tight End Woes with Saints Free Agent
The NFL season is officially over after Super Bowl LIX, which means all 32 teams will embark on preparations for free agency.
For a team that missed the playoffs like the Indianapolis Colts, it's all about addressing major roster needs. Perhaps there is no need for Indy to fix more than their broken tight end position.
The good news is, while there's always talent like Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland in the upcoming draft, free agency can be a solid place to find depth or starter-level players to fill the gap.
Pro Football Focus thinks New Orleans Saints free agent tight end Juwan Johnson makes sense after a career season in his fifth professional year.
In 2024, Johnson produced the highest single-season PFF receiving grade of his career (71.3), a credit to his sure hands and large catch radius. But he’s not only a safety measure in the short passing game: His career-high 21 explosive receptions this past season also paint him as a real downfield threat.- Mason Camerson | Pro Football Focus
Johnson is around 6'4" and provides quarterback Anthony Richardson with a veteran presence as a pass-catcher who can potentially dominate the middle of the field. In his 2024 campaign, he set highs in catches (50), catch efficiency (75.8%), targets (66), and yards (548).
While Johnson can improve as a red zone target (three touchdown receptions; lowest since 2020), that will likely come with time in Shane Steichen's offense, as he's displayed that ability before (2022; seven TD catches).
Right now, Indy has to decide on the future of tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson, as neither had much impact as receiving threats in 2024. It's great to have a blocking tight end, but Indy needs a pass-catcher at that spot desperately for Richardson.
The Colts may fill this need via the draft, but it might not be a bad idea to sign and draft a tight end to add more depth to the room, along with competition to bring out the best.
Johnson's market value is $10.1 million annually, per Spotrac, so he wouldn't be massively expensive or hit Indy's cap situation hard. It's an option to monitor if Chris Ballard wants to give Richardson a veteran presence at the tight end position.
The young signal-caller has highly talented receivers in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, but has been missing any real threat in the middle of the field to run the seams and maneuver linebackers; Johnson might be the player for the gig.
