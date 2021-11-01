Positional Grades: Colts vs. Titans

Another two-score lead, another blown lead — this time in divisional play — for the Indianapolis Colts, who fall to 3-5 on the season after a 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Halloween inside Lucas Oil Stadium. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

What appeared to be a perfect start Sunday inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the Indianapolis Colts came to a crushing, frustrating halt as the Colts blew an early 14-0 lead, saw quarterback Carson Wentz throw two back-breaking interceptions and the Tennessee Titans run off the field Sunday triumphant, going up three games in the AFC South race while owning a sweep and tiebreaker of the Colts on the year.

It wasn't all bad for the Colts as the defense forced two turnovers, held star Titans' running back Derrick Henry in check, saw second-year running back Jonathan Taylor put together yet another great game and were mostly back to full health soon Sunday.

The loss in overtime hurts though, as the Colts had every opportunity to win the game, but Wentz came up small when the team needed him most, dropping the Colts to 3-5 on the season and just four days off until they're back in action Thursday night at home against the New York Jets.

Let's get to some positional grades.

QB — C-

Everyone will remember the two ugly, awful interceptions late in the game and in overtime from Carson Wentz, and rightfully so. He was slightly above average throughout the game, made some key throws and overall looked to be in command of the offense.

That all fell apart spectacularly late in the game as Wentz started forcing throws, made one of the worst decisions I've ever seen on the go-ahead pick-6 from his own end zone. Wentz then followed that up with a terrible interception in overtime, trying to force the football to Michael Pittman Jr. between three defenders, causing the Colts to lose the game.

Wentz was starting to put together a decent string of games there, but it feels like the performance late against the Titans derailed a lot of that.

RB — A-

Jonathan Taylor continues to develop into a star running back, posting 70 yards and a score on just 16 carries, adding another 52 yards on three receptions, developing into a strong dual-threat running back in the league.

Knowing that, it's puzzling as to why Taylor continues to touch the ball less than 20 times per game one year after being a true workhorse running back that took over games.

Taylor consistently churned out chunks and chunks of yardage on Sunday against the Titans, giving the Colts serious balance offensively. He's so darn good, so the it continues to make no sense as to why Frank Reich and the Colts don't give him enough work week to week,, especially when holding a 14-0 lead.

WR — B

Pittman Jr. continues to become a true No. 1 wide receiver in this league, which is spectacular for the Colts' outlook offensively moving forward.

The second-year pro out of USC showcased his ability to win contested catches once again, and was a terrific possession receiver in the loss, moving the chains consistently and winning in the redzone in one-on-one situations.

T.Y. Hilton flashed a bit in his second game back from injury, but the veteran receiver had to leave the game for the second week in a row, this time with a concussion due to a dangerous throw from Wentz that left Hilton out to dry.

I was pretty pleased with Zach Pascal overall, who was outstanding in close, moving the chains and serving as a solid security blanket for Wentz in the loss, while Ashton Dulin was able to get open throughout the game, though Wentz missed him a few times. Dulin did draw the pass interference call in the end zone that led to the game-tying touchdown with 22 seconds left though because he was able to slip behind the secondary.

TE — B-

The numbers might not be there in the passing game, but Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox were instrumental in helping the Colts open up rushing lanes for Taylor throughout Sunday's game. Doyle and Cox moved guys on the perimeter and handled guys like Bud Dupree and Harold Landry in the run game, which allowed the Colts' offensive line to thrive.

Doyle added a 5-yard touchdown on a terrific RPO in the loss, while Alie-Cox was targeted four times but failed to come down with a pass on the afternoon.

OL — B-

I loved the way the Colts' offensive line was able to move guys up front in the run game on Sunday, especially with the return of Braden Smith at right tackle.

Chris Reed continues to look really, really good at right guard, while Quenton Nelson is finding his feet after two weeks back from injury. Ryan Kelly and Eric Fisher looked good overall in the run game as well.

Pass protection though, the group continues to be hit or miss. The Colts' offensive line allowed a sack and seven quarterback hits to the Titans in the loss. The sack number is fine, but the amount of pressure and hits the Colts allowed on Wentz was far too much.

Some of that has to do with Wentz holding the football too long, and some of it is just poor execution.

DL — A-

I was really, really pleased with the Colts' defensive line overall on Sunday as the Colts stopped the run very well and got a lot of pressure on Ryan Tannehill in the loss.

Grover Stewart had arguably the best game of his career, recording five tackles, a tackle for loss and creating a ton of pressure inside on Tannehill. Along with Stewart, DeForest Buckner was a monster inside against the run as well, tying up a lot of blockers while recording two tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack to pace the Colts' defensive line.

Taylor Stallworth was pretty good in limited action too, helping the Colts stop the run consistently on Sunday.

Outside, rookie Dayo Obeyingbo showed some signs of life in his NFL debut, while Al-Quadin Muhammad continues to play at a high level.

It was also nice to see guys like Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis make plays in the backfield, recording a sack each, while Lewis picked off Tannehill and unfortunately torn his knee up on the play in the loss.

The defensive line is starting to play better and better as the season progresses, which is good news for the Colts.

LB — B-

Bobby Okereke and Darius Leonard played very well against the run, combining for 17 tackles and a tackle for loss against the Titans. Okereke was all over the place, largely due to the Colts' defensive line's ability to tie up blockers and keep them clean throughout the game.

Being able to flow sideline to sideline was huge for the Colts' linebacker duo on Sunday, allowing them to help keep Henry in check.

DB — C+

I know the Titans were without Julio Jones on Sunday, so AJ Brown was really the lone threat on the field as a pass catcher for Tennessee. However, letting that guy go off for 10 catches, 155 yards and a score is unacceptable from the Colts' defense under Matt Eberflus.

One play after Lewis's interception and fumble, Brown shook free for a 57-yard touchdown, breaking a tackle from Xavier Rhodes to race down the right sideline for the score.

Despite double covering Brown and attempting to bracket him throughout the game, the star Titans' receiver was able to shake free throughout, making big play after big play.

It was nice to see Kenny Moore II make another play on the football, sparking the Colts early by baiting Tannehill into a poor throw for an interception to help the Colts go up 14-0.

I was also pleased with the play of Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers in the loss as both continue to really show they can handle starting duties on the outside in Eberflus's system.

We'll see what safety looks like moving forward with Khari Willis hurt again. Andrew Sendejo was good in the box on Sunday, but he remains a real liability in coverage.

Special Teams — A-

If there's one good thing overall about this Colts' team right now, it's the standout play on special teams. The kicking game — even without Rodrigo Blankenship — remains borderline elite as Michael Badgley drilled a 34-yard field goal and hit all four extra point attempts on the day.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez remains one of the best punters in the game. Sanchez punted four times and averaged 44.5 yards per punt in the loss, downing the Titans inside the 20 yard line twice. Dulin also looks really good in the return game, ripping off a 31-yard return in the loss.

Have thoughts on the Indianapolis Colts' positional grades coming out of the 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

