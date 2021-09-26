September 26, 2021
Report: Colts Planning To Start Carson Wentz Sunday vs. Titans

Despite dealing with two sprained ankles, Carson Wentz pushed to start Sunday for the Colts on the road against the Titans. The Colts say they plan on starting him, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Author:
Publish date:

Though he practiced in a limited fashion just one day this week leading up to Sunday's AFC South battle in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans, expect to see Carson Wentz under center for the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 1 p.m.

Wentz, who is dealing with two sprained ankles, made it known he wanted to give it a go in Week 3 despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning Friday in a limited fashion. 

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts will let Wentz test it out Sunday, though there is a contingency plan in place, according to Rapoport.

It's hard to believe that Wentz will be able to play at the proper level on two gimpy ankles behind a patchwork offensive line, but it says something about the leader and competitor Wentz is that he wants to be out there and lay it all on the line in Week 3 in a big divisional matchup. 

Wentz hurt his left ankle in the third quarter of the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, before then being rolled up on late in the fourth quarter on a sack attempt by Rams' star Aaron Donald, knocking him from the game in a 27-24 loss that saw the Colts have one more shot at tying the game before backup quarterback Jacob Eason threw an interception to Jalen Ramsey. 

We'll see how short the leash is on Wentz on Sunday with him dealing with two ankle injuries that he could potentially make worse. Should the Colts be forced to pull the plug on Wentz, Eason and third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, who was elevated from the practice squad Friday, will get looks under center as the Colts look to fight their way into the win column.

Have thoughts on Carson Wentz starting on Sunday just one week after injuring both ankles? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs with the ball while Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
