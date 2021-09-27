Colts vs. Titans | Week 3 | Snap Counts

The Indianapolis Colts had a brutal day at the office on Sunday down in Nashville as multiple starters fell injured in their 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
This, coupled with some strategic wrinkles offensively meant that more of a variety of players saw playing time in Week 3.
Let's take a look at how much each player saw the field on Sunday.
OFFENSE
- 61 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, C Ryan Kelly, RG Mark Glowinski
- 57 (93%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.
- 54 (89%) — WR Zach Pascal
- 49 (80%) — WR Parris Campbell
- 48 (79%) — LG Chris Reed
- 44 (72%) — RT Julién Davenport
- 35 (57%) — TE Jack Doyle
- 34 (56%) — RB Nyheim Hines
- 29 (48%) — RB Jonathan Taylor
- 28 (46%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox
- 17 (28%) — RT Matt Pryor
- 13 (21%) — G Quenton Nelson
- 12 (20%) — TE Kylen Granson
- 7 (11%) — WR Ashton Dulin
Coming into the game, the Colts got wide receiver Parris Campbell back from the abdomen injury that kept him out last week. Running back Marlon Mack and wide receiver Mike Strachan, both of whom were active the first two weeks, were healthy scratches. Left guard Quenton Nelson left in the second quarter with an ankle injury after being rolled on during a run play and was replaced by Chris Reed. Julién Davenport and Matt Pryor rotated at right tackle.
Even though the Colts had success throughout the game running the ball, we should've known it wasn't the plan when we saw Mack as a healthy scratch... and then Nyheim Hines out-snapped Jonathan Taylor. Left tackle Eric Fisher is now handling a full workload after playing limited snaps in his season debut in Week 2. With Strachan being a healthy scratch, he was replaced in the lineup by DeMichael Harris, which appears to be for special teams purposes, as Harris did not log any offensive snaps.
DEFENSE
- 68 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke
- 67 (99%) — CB Kenny Moore II
- 66 (97%) — FS Julian Blackmon
- 62 (91%) — CB Xavier Rhodes
- 53 (78%) — DE Tyquan Lewis, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- 52 (76%) — DT DeForest Buckner
- 47 (69%) — DT Grover Stewart
- 46 (68%) — SS Khari Willis
- 33 (49%) — CB Rock Ya-Sin
- 23 (34%) — DE Kemoko Turay
- 22 (32%) — SS Andrew Sendejo
- 21 (31%) — LB Zaire Franklin
- 15 (22%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers
- 13 (19%) — DE Ben Banogu
- 12 (18%) — DT Chris Williams, Antwaun Woods
- 7 (10%) — DE Kwity Paye
- 6 (9%) — LB E.J. Speed
- 2 (3%) — FS George Odum
Top outside cornerback Xavier Rhodes was back in the lineup after missing the first two games with a calf injury. He left the field briefly but was able to return. Starting right end Kwity Paye left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and was replaced by a mix of Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, and Ben Banogu. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who had logged more snaps than any other Colts cornerback coming into the game, left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. However, there wasn't much to make up for as the Colts played a lot of base defense, and Rhodes was back in the lineup. Strong safety Khari Willis also left in the second half with a groin injury and was replaced by Andrew Sendejo.
Facing a team as run-heavy as the Titans, SAM linebacker Zaire Franklin saw extended action with 21 snaps. The Colts appear to be leaning in the direction of youth at the cornerback position as T.J. Carrie was available but only played on special teams. Meanwhile, Ya-Sin and Rodgers played a combined 48 snaps.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- 18 (78%) — LB Matthew Adams, LB Zaire Franklin
- 16 (70%) — FS George Odum, SS Andrew Sendejo
- 15 (65%) — LB E.J. Speed
- 14 (61%) —WR Ashton Dulin
- 13 (57%) — P Rigoberto Sanchez
- 12 (52%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers
- 11 (48%) — RB Jordan Wilkins, CB T.J. Carrie
- 9 (39%) — LS Luke Rhodes, WR DeMichael Harris
- 8 (35%) — DT DeForest Buckner, DT Grover Stewart
- 6 (26%) — SS Khari Willis, CB Rock Ya-Sin
- 5 (22%) — K Rodrigo Blankenship, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Julién Davenport, RT Matt Pryor, TE Mo Alie-Cox, TE Kylen Granson, DE Ben Banogu, IOL Danny Pinter
- 4 (17%) — LT Eric Fisher, LB Bobby Okereke
- 3 (13%) — LB Darius Leonard, CB Kenny Moore II, FS Julian Blackmon, DT Chris Williams
- 2 (9%) — RB Nyheim Hines
- 1 (4%) — LG Chris Reed
