Colts vs. Titans, Week 6 Preview: Richardson, Levis Take Center Stage
The Indianapolis Colts (2-3) and Tennessee Titans (1-3) are no strangers to entertaining battles in the AFC South, but either side needs a win by any means necessary on Sunday at Nissan Stadium as they both site below the .500 mark.
The good news is that both the Colts and Titans should have their young quarterbacks on the field, as Anthony Richardson (oblique) and Will Levis (shoulder) both look good to return from their injuries.
Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday’s battle between the Colts and Titans.
Broadcast Information
- Date/Time: Sun., Oct. 13, at 1:00pm ET
- Where: Nashville, Tenn.; Nissan Stadium
- Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
All-Time Series
- Colts lead, 37-21. The Colts swept the two matchups in 2023, while the Titans won the last five straight matchups prior.
- Last game: Week 13 of 2023; Colts won, 31-28 (OT).
Coaching Staff
- Colts: head coach Shane Steichen; offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter; defensive coordinator Gus Bradley; special teams coordinator Brian Mason
- Titans: head coach Brian Callahan; offensive coordinator Nick Holz; defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson; special teams coordinator Colt Anderson
Injury Report
Colts
- QUESTIONABLE — WR Josh Downs (toe), CB Kenny Moore II (hip, shoulder), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), QB Anthony Richardson (oblique), RT Braden Smith (knee, ankle)
- OUT — RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
Titans
- OUT — S Jamal Adams (NFI-hip), DL Keondre Coburn (knee), LB Cedric Gray (shoulder)
Storylines/Keys
- Force Will Levis to Target Downfield: There is a three-way tie for the league lead in interceptions with 6: Patrick Mahomes, Richardson, and Levis. The former Kentucky Wildcat is athletic and strong-armed but has made baffling decisions with the football. Through four games, Levis has passed 67/84 completions (68.4%) for 604 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has also tossed in 91 yards on 13 rushes. The issue with Levis isn't accuracy or athleticism, but decision-making and holding onto the football (15 sacks taken). Currently, running backs Tony Pollard (13) and Tyjae Spears (12) lead Tennessee in catches, indicating that Levis is far more comfortable with safe throws. Indianapolis linebackers must step up with the defensive front and force Levis to throw farther downfield into tighter windows and man coverage. While the Titans have veterans Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins, neither has made much of an impact at all. This gives the Colts an edge despite numerous key injuries on defense.
- Contain Tony Pollard: Back to Pollard, who has been essentially the workhorse for the Titans' anemic offense in 2024. He has 61 carries for 246 yards (4.0 avg.) and 2 rushing scores. He's also a big piece of the receiving game, with 13 catches on 16 targets for 87 yards and a long of 22. Pollard is responsible for 333 scrimmage yards through four games for the Titans (83.2). This gives Indianapolis a clear target to neutralize defensively. Defensive tackles Grover Stewart and Raekwon Davis must lock down the A-gaps while the defensive ends seal the edges. Pollard is an incredibly elusive runner who consistently makes would-be tacklers out of NFL defenders. After an awful tackling performance by the Colts last week, look for fundamentals to be a high priority if Indianapolis wants to limit a playmaker like Pollard.
- Better Production from Linebackers: The Colts have one of the better duos at linebacker with E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin, but this wasn't the case in Week 5 against the Jaguars. While both players led the dance with tackles (Franklin 10, Speed 7), multiple miscues allowed offensive ball carriers extra space to gather yardage. In a scheme like Gus Bradley's, which is predicated on making tackles for short gains, missing too many can result in many yards being allowed through the air and the ground. Even Franklin felt Indy's performance was awful, blaming the abysmal tackling for the 37-34 loss. The Colts are playing an offense that is struggling worse than Jacksonville with the Titans. However, going back to Pollard's skills, the Colts must tackle or risk a massive game allowed by the running backs of Tennessee. While Spears can make some plays, Pollard is the true threat that both Franklin and Speed must be ready for in space. Look for both defenders to be completely locked in at Nissan Stadium.
Projected Weather
Referee Assignment
- Head referee: Brad Rogers (6 years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 6. Rogers' crew has called the third-most penalties so far in 2024.
Betting Line
- Favorite: Titans (-2.5)
- Over/Under: 42.5
STAT LEADERS
Colts
- Passing: QB Anthony Richardson (654 yards)
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (349 yards)
- Receiving: WR Alec Pierce (368 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): RB Jonathan Taylor (4)
- Tackles: LB E.J. Speed (54)
- Tackles for Loss: DT Grover Stewart (4)
- Sacks: DE Dayo Odeyingbo (2.0)
- Interceptions: CB Jaylon Jones (2)
- Pass Breakups: CB Jaylon Jones (6)
Titans
- Passing: QB Will Levis (604 yards)
- Rushing: RB Tony Pollard (246 yards)
- Receiving: WR Calvin Ridley (141 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): RB Tony Pollard, WR Calvin Ridley (2)
- Tackles: LB Kenneth Murray (31)
- Tackles for Loss: OLB Harold Landry III, CB Roger McCreary (4)
- Sacks: OLB Harold Landry III (4.0)
- Interceptions: N/A
- Pass Breakups: S Amani Hooker (3)
TEAM STATS
Colts
- Total Offense: 13th (350.4 YPG)
- Scoring: 13th (23.8 PPG)
- Third-Down: 12th (41.7%)
- Red Zone: T-13th (61.1%)
- Turnovers: T-21st (7)
- Passing YPA: T-5th (8.1)
- Sacks: T-9th (10)
- Rushing YPC: T-7th (5.0)
- Total Defense: 32nd (419.2 YPG)
- Scoring: 24th (24.4 PPG)
- Third-Down: 28th (46.7%)
- Red Zone: 24th (64.7%)
- Takeaways: T-7th (8)
- Passing YPA: 31st (8.4)
- Sacks: T-16th (12)
- Rushing YPC: 18th (4.5)
Titans
- Total Offense: 30th (256.3 YPG)
- Scoring: 20th (19.8 PPG)
- Third-Down: 29th (27.7%)
- Red Zone: 17th (54.6%)
- Turnovers: T-29th (9)
- Passing YPA: 27th (6.0)
- Sacks: T-24th (16)
- Rushing YPC: T-19th (4.2)
- Total Defense: 1st (243.8 YPG)
- Scoring: 15th (22.5 PPG)
- Third-Down: 2nd (27.5%)
- Red Zone: 7th (42.9%)
- Takeaways: T-29th (2)
- Passing YPA: 1st (5.7 YPA)
- Sacks: T-25th (9)
- Rushing YPC: T-7th (4.2)
Notes
- This week, the Colts made the following roster moves: Placed G Will Fries on the Injured Reserve list. Waived CB Dallis Flowers. Signed RB Evan Hull, CB David Long to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Signed RB Trent Pennix, OT Jack Wilson to the practice squad.
- Pittman needs 6 receptions to pass Lenny Moore (363) for the seventh most in franchise history.
HORSESHOE HUDDLE STAFF PICKS
- Sean Ackerman: Colts 21, Titans 13
- Jake Arthur: Colts 27, Titans 24
- Zach Hicks: Titans 27, Colts 24
- Andrew Moore: Colts 27, Titans 20
- Drake Wally: Colts 26, Titans 23
