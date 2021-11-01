How Much Each Colt Saw the Field vs. Titans

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts lost a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle in overtime on Sunday, and with extra time comes extra players to fill those snaps.

The Colts, unfortunately, dealt with some injuries during the game but were the healthiest they'd been at any point during the season coming into the matchup. With that in mind, quite a few people got snaps.

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Sunday at Lucas OilStadium in the 34-31 loss.

OFFENSE

80 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RT Braden Smith

77 (96%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.

76 (95%) — RG Chris Reed

75 (94%) — WR Zach Pascal

59 (74%) — RB Jonathan Taylor

50 (62%) — TE Jack Doyle

39 (49%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox

35 (44%) — WR T.Y. Hilton

29 (36%) — WR Ashton Dulin

25 (31%) — RB Nyheim Hines

10 (12%) — TE Kylen Granson

4 (5%) — RG Mark Glowinski

1 (1%) — RB Marlon Mack

DNP/Inactive — QB Brett Hundley, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan, OT Julién Davenport, OL Will Fries

Reed got the start at right guard, unseating Glowinski, who has been the Colts' starter there since 2018. The Colts have been quite impressed with Reed's play as of late. Whether or not the Colts will stop rotating linemen, even when they have more than the five starters they like, remains to be seen.

“Yeah, Chris has been playing well," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday. "I didn’t see his grade. I obviously watched the film but go through it a little bit faster given the Thursday night game. We still could rotate those guys some. We’ll figure it out in the next 24 hours how we’ll play that out on Thursday night.”

Hilton, who missed the first five games of the season (neck), and the seventh game (quad), left Sunday with a concussion. He'll miss this Thursday's game against the New York Jets. Hilton's exit on Sunday boosted Dulin's playing time a little more.

DEFENSE

73 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, S Andrew Sendejo

72 (99%) — LB Bobby Okerekem CB Kenny Moore II

71 (97%) — CB Xavier Rhodes

59 (81%) — DT DeForest Buckner

58 (79%) — DE Kwity Paye

57 (78%) — S George Odum, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

53 (73%) — CB Rock Ya-Sin

48 (66%) — DT Grover Stewart

16 (22%) — SS Khari Willis, DL Dayo Odeyingbo

15 (21%) — DE Kemoko Turay

14 (19%) — DT Taylor Stallworth

13 (18%) — DT Al Woods

12 (16%) — LB Zaire Franklin, DE Tyquan Lewis

10 (14%) — LB E.J. Speed

2 (3%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers

DNP/Inactive — DE Ben Banogu, DE Isaac Rochell, CB BoPete Keyes

During the game, the Colts lost Willis (calf/knee), who was replaced by Odum. They also lost Lewis (knee), who was primarily replaced by Odeyingbo. Lewis suffered a patella injury and will miss the remainder of the season. Moore briefly left the field as well before returning shortly thereafter, which granted Rodgers some snaps.

Rookie Odeyingbo made his NFL debut after being activated from the Non-Football Injury list last week, and with Lewis' injury, Odeyingbo played even more than expected. He saw snaps both at defensive end and tackle. At linebacker, Speed earned some extra snaps at SAM linebacker for the second consecutive week, splitting time with Franklin.

The only player ruled out with injury coming into the game was Keyes. He really only plays special teams, so there weren't snaps to make up for him defensively.

SPECIAL TEAMS

26 (84%) — Matthew Adams, George Odum, Zaire Franklin

18 (58%) — E.J. Speed

17 (55%) — Jordan Glasgow

16 (52%) — Ashton Dulin

14 (45%) — Rigoberto Sanchez, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart

13 (42%) — Deon Jackson

12 (39%) — Josh Jones, Andrew Sendejo

11 (35%) — Bobby Okereke

10 (32%) — Anthony Chesley, Isaiah Rodgers

9 (29%) — Luke Rhodes

8 (26%) — Kenny Moore II, Taylor Stallworth

7 (23%) — Zach Pascal, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

6 (19%) — Darius Leonard

5 (16%) — Michael Badgley, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Chris Reedm Al-Quadin Muhammad

4 (13%) — Nyheim Hines

3 (10%) — Rock Ya-Sin, Antwaun Woods

2 (6%) — Jack Doyle, Khari Willis

1 (3%) — Tyquan Lewis

What do you think of this week's playing time? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

