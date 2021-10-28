Colts vs. Titans: Week 8 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 8 matchup.

Thursday brought good news for the Indianapolis Colts as they saw vast improvement on their injury report from the day prior heading into Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

Almost everybody was upgraded from the day before, and the only player who has yet to practice this week is a bottom-depth special teams player.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Limited Participant — RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Full Participant — RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)

Limited Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad)

Full Participant — RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

With the exception of Keyes, whose absence — no disrespect — is inconsequential to the Colts, everyone continued to improve upon their previous day on the report. Hilton and Rhodes were able to log limited participation despite being out on Wednesday. Hilton missed last week's game with a quad injury and had yet to practice since the week prior. Rhodes aggravated an old calf injury last week during pregame warmups but still played. Smith finally got a full workload in after being out since Week 2, as did Turay and Ya-Sin, the latter two who both missed last week's game. Wilkins also continues to get closer to a return from an illness that's kept him out the last three weeks as he continued participating fully.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LB Monty Rice (illness), WR Chester Rogers (groin), G Rodger Saffold III (rest), DL Teair Tart (groin)

Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (rest), OT Bobby Hart (chest)

Full Participant — OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), OT Taylor Lewan (concussion)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), RB Derrick Henry (rest), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (illness), G Rodger Saffold III (rest), DL Teair Tart (groin)

Limited Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), OLB Harold Landry III (hamstring), WR Chester Rogers (groin)

Full Participant — WR A.J. Brown (rest), OT Bobby Hart (chest), OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), OT Taylor Lewan (concussion), LB Monty Rice (illness)

