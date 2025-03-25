Colts Land Top-Level Pass-Catcher in NFL Mock Draft
The NFL draft starts on April 24th, which means teams are preparing to game plan to select the future of their respective franchises. For the Indianapolis Colts, it's all about shoring up holes in the depth chart and helping Anthony Richardson as much as possible.
No better way than elevating what was an abysmal pass-catching showing from Indy's tight ends in 2024 by selecting the Mackey award winner from Penn State, Tyler Warren.
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick predicts this to be the case at number 14 for the Colts. If this scenario happens and Warren falls to that position, Indy would be crazy not to go the route of the potential generational tight end. Here's what Flick has to say.
"The Colts ranked last in the NFL in receiving yards from tight ends last season. Warren is a versatile weapon who aligned almost everywhere at Penn State, be it receiver, in-line or in the backfield," said Flick. "He caught over 100 passes in 2024, and he’s also a quality blocker. Warren, with his big frame, strong hands and impressive run-after-catch skills, would be a beneficial addition for third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson’s development."
To support the words of Flick, here are Warren's incredible offensive numbers in 16 games with the Nittany Lions during his top-level 2024 campaign:
-104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
-26 carries for 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
In short, Warren isn't a tight end, but an offensive weapon of the highest pedigree.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While he'll be used mostly in-line, he can do it all and be placed anywhere to force defenses into difficult matchups and mismatches. If Warren has the size and speed on a defender, it's curtains in coverage, opening up more opportunities for the dynamic tight end to shine.
Simply put, Indianapolis needs this production from a tight end. Last season, the four-way combo of Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory didn't even must 40 catches as a group (39 total) and looked anemic as offensive assets.
Anticipate the Colts going after Warren to help give Richardson the best possible target to toss to at tight end. It's not crazy to think that if Warren is available at the 10th or 11th spot that Chris Ballard won't trade up to get him and assure he wears a Colts uniform in 2025.
Ballard has been far more aggressive in free agency this offseason, and that mentality can translate to the NFL draft. Selecting Warren should be a priority for Indy, and while they still need more at linebacker and edge rusher, it's difficult to pass up a prospect and offensive unit like Warren.
The draft fast approaches, and its typically Ballard's best time of the year as a general manager, so we'll see what kind of approach he takes in late April in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.