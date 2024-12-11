Colts' Top Performers Ahead of Broncos Game
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching a pivotal matchup with the Denver Broncos that might decide their season. With plenty of important players ready to take the field against at Mile High, Pro Football Focus has some of the most impactful names for Indy graded. With that in mind, here are three of the best from both sides of the ball.
(Players who are out for the season with injury are omitted from the list)
Josh Downs | Wide Receiver (87.8)
Colts' wide receiver Josh Downs has been the most reliable pass-catcher this year, leading Indy with 53 catches and is second to Alec Pierce (645) in receiving yards with 594. Downs also has four scores and a solid catch percentage of 67.9.
Downs is the top-rated Colts' offensive and overall player by PFF standards and has looked the part in 2024. He's having a great second-year campaign and can continue where he last left off against the Detroit Lions if he can get back in action after a shoulder injury that sidelined him against the New England Patriots.
DeForest Buckner | Defensive Tackle (86.4)
Colts' defensive tackle and captain DeForest Buckner is the team's top-rated defender and shows it weekly regardless of opposition. The veteran has only eight games after missing time with a high ankle sprain but has shown pure efficiency with 5.5 sacks, 44 tackles, and 11 quarterback hits.
Buckner has 26 pressures, equating to 3.25 per contest and placing him fourth on the team. Buckner is Indy's most important defensive piece and will be integral in the Colts walking out of Mile High with a victory and providing consistency for the remainder of the year to make the playoffs.
Bernhard Raimann | Offensive Tackle (84.7)
Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann is a pillar in the trenches. Through 10 games he's established himself as one of the most reliable tackles in the NFL with a pass-blocking mark of 85.1 and run-blocking of 76.9. Raimann has had a few injuries that limited him, but luckily the Colts had sustainable play from rookie Matt Goncalves.
The Colts offensive line is still banged up and relying on depth in certain areas, but Raimann is back in the saddle and ready to protect quarterback Anthony Richardson's blind side. Look for Raimann to be at his best so the Colts have the best shot at winning.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Kenny Moore II | Cornerback (80.3)
Colts' veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II has continued to be one of the best players for Gus Bradley's scheme. Through 11 games, Moore has 62 tackles (four for loss), five passes defended, an interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
While players in the defensive secondary like safeties Nick Cross and cornerback Jaylon Jones have had great seasons, but nobody has had the consistency (minus Buckner) that Moore provides. The Broncos have plenty of playmakers to attack a defense, so expect Moore to be busy on Sunday.
Quenton Nelson | Guard (80.7)
Colts' six-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson continues to be a staple at his position and top 10 in the league. His PFF grades speak for themselves, with 80.7 overall, 79.7 pass-blocking, and 83.0 run-blocking. While Nelson had an uncharacteristically bad performance against the Lions, the other games have been business as usual for the Notre Dame alum.
Fellow guard Will Fries (86.9 overall grade) played fantastic football before his tibia injury sidelined him for the rest of 2024, so he was the odd man out for this list. However, Nelson and the rest of Indy's offensive line will look to play their best football for the remaining four-game slate.
Laiatu Latu | Defensive End (73.2)
The Colts used their 15th overall selection in the NFL draft on Laiatu Latu, and it's starting to pay off. The former UCLA Bruins pass-rusher has PFF marks of 73.2 overall, 73.6 pass-rush, and 64.6 run defense. He's also grabbed 4.0 sacks, 25 tackles (five for loss), and three fumbles forced.
Latu had a shaky start to his rookie year due to playing more snaps than expected but has since hit a momentous stride that should make defensive line coach Charlie Partridge proud. Latu, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Tyquan Lewis must be as surgical in their approach as possible to give the defense a fighting chance.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.