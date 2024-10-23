Colts Must Consider Trading for Browns Superstar
The Indianapolis Colts are tied for 24th in the NFL in team sacks seven weeks into the season (14 total), with defensive ends Laiatu Latu and Dayo Odeyingbo leading the way in sacks with 2.0 each. With so many injuries on the defensive front to players like Samson Ebukam, DeForest Buckner, and Tyquan Lewis, it's forced depth players and a rookie to take the helm of getting to opposing passers. Given this situation and the recent development of the Cleveland Browns getting calls on defensive end Myles Garrett possibly being available for trade, Indianapolis should try its best to get the former first overall selection.
Garrett needs no introduction. The three-time First Team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl selection, and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is an absolute weapon. After what appears to be the start of a fire sale with the Browns trading star Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, this is a trade Indianapolis needs to inquire about and possibly fight to execute.
The issue with this trade being realistic starts with the conservative nature of the Colts' general manager Chris Ballard. Ballard is typically reserved and doesn't spend ridiculous amounts of money on signings or trades, but Garrett is a generational talent at edge rusher that the Colts' veteran GM can't deny. What sticks out immediately is Garrett's insane contract for a defender, sitting at five years, $125 million. The contract also goes through the 2026 season. Below is a brief rundown of Garrett's cap hit each season per Spotrac.
-2024 | $20,168,895
-2025 | $19,722,120
-2026 | $20,374,120
Currently, Indianapolis has the 14th-most cap space in the league with $11,036,750, so obtaining Garrett would take a chunk or more out of that bank account. Also, if a trade were executed with Cleveland, there's a high likelihood that the Colts either lose a prominent star, multiple high draft picks, or both. Given how the Browns look like a team turning toward a restart, there's a chance that Ballard may have to surrender picks over a high-level player if this happened.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Hypothetically, if Garrett were acquired by Indianapolis, it would immediately evolve the Colts' defensive front. Garrett's Pro Football Focus grades are dominant, with an overall defensive mark of 91.2, pass-rush of 93.0, and run defense of 73.0. These metrics showcase Garrett's ability to be high-level on every snap.
So far through the 2024 campaign, Garrett has accumulated 17 tackles (7 for loss), 9 QB hits, 4.0 sacks, and 2 fumbles forced. Throughout his illustrious career, Garrett has 107 games played, 322 tackles (101 for loss), 181 QB hits, 92.5 sacks, and 19 fumbles forced. Needless to say, this is a home run transaction for whichever NFL franchise can/will execute it.
Bottom Line
This is likely a pipe dream for any Colts fans who are hoping Garrett is acquired via trade. But there are crazier things that have happened in the NFL, and the Colts are out multiple key defenders up front, so it can't be ruled out given Garrett's caliber. We'll see which team if any, trades for the monster defensive end to change their roster.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.