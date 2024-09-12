NFL Expert Urges Colts to Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher
The Indianapolis Colts lost last year's sack leader Samson Ebukam before the season started due to an Achilles Tear. While rookie Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, and Kwity Paye have filled the void left behind by Ebukam's absence, Indy's defensive trenches might need more since it's so early into the 2024 campaign. According to The 33rd Team, Indianapolis should pursue trading for a two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher to help their situation.
Current New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick has voiced frustrations with the franchise and his desire to be traded. This comes after the Philadelphia Eagles shipped him in their trade to the Jets ahead of the 2024 season for a conditional 2026 pick. If the Colts were to make this move, it might not cost them much draft capital with multiple trades for Reddick occurring within months of each other.
Reddick's in the final year of his contract (Three years, $45 million, per Over the Cap), which will be paid out for 2024 by the Jets. Indianapolis can get Reddick via trade while boosting their defensive line. Reddick is coming off four straight 10+ sack seasons and two consecutive Pro Bowl nominations, so there's no question that he can immediately impact the Colts' defensive front.
Will Reddick be a player for the Colts to trade for? If history accounts for anything, Chris Ballard may make this happen. Ballard likes pass-rushers and wants to predicate Indy's defense on pressuring the quarterback to help the young secondary, even without JuJu Brents for the rest of the season. While it might seem unlikely on the surface, look for the Colts to be involved with trying to get Reddick, as it could be a trade to take Indianapolis' pass rush to the next level with 16 games left in 2024.
