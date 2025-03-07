Insider Says Colts Trade for Trey Hendrickson 'Makes Sense'
The Indianapolis Colts have been connected to superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who the Cincinnati Bengals allowed to seek a trade.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport mentioned the Colts without saying any other NFL franchise's label during a stream discussing the All-Pro defender.
Rapoport stated: "Among the teams (interested), the Indianapolis Colts, they have Lou Anarumo his former defensive coordinator last year with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fired, went to the Colts. They need an edge, this makes a lot of sense."
While Indianapolis possesses the 2024 15th overall pick Laiatu Latu, along with Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and rotational piece Tyquan Lewis, Hendrickson is an entirely different level of talent.
Hendrickson has 35 sacks over the last two seasons, and it's not top-heavy, as he's shown consistency with 17.5 in each campaign. The most prominent being 2024 when he led the NFL in sacks while notching his fourth-straight Pro Bowl and first career All-Pro.
This would cost Indianapolis multiple first-rounders and possibly a second-rounder with a potential asset from the roster that fits a need for Cincy. The thought of Chris Ballard relinquishing multiple high-end draft picks might be hard, but Hendrickson is an absolute menace on defense.
If Hendrickson becomes a Colts defender, expect names like Latu and Paye to see increased productivity due to the attention he'll command from any offensive line.
Hendrickson is the model of superstar consistency and provides stout performances against opposing ground games. This trade makes even more sense if Dayo Odeyingbo is too expensive to retain. Plus, Odeyingbo is nowhere near the threat that Hendrickson is to opposing offensive coordinators.
After Hendrickson proclaimed support of Anarumo on The Pat McAfee Show, this deal seems like a perfect fit for Indianapolis and the Cincy edge.
The most telling statement Hendrickson had is: "he's a leader of elite men." This points to a great reunion that the Colts shouldn't shy away from, even if it costs draft picks. Hendrickson is a sure thing and can immediately amplify Indianapolis' defense.
Ballard's future is on the line and the Colts have to succeed to some degree in 2025 for him to stay in the front office. This means more swings will take place, and none are bigger and surer than a trade for Hendrickson.
