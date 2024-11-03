Vikings to Debut New Starter vs Colts
The Indianapolis Colts (4-4) are coming off a brutal loss to the Houston Texans. This bad outing resulted in the benching of Anthony Richardson for veteran Joe Flacco. Now, the Colts have to turn their attention to a motivated Minnesota Vikings team (5-2) coming off of two consecutive defeats. However, the Colts will see a familiar face when their defense takes the field: former Jacksonville Jaguars starting offensive tackle, Cam Robinson.
After starting tackle Christian Darrisaw was injured (knee) against the Los Angeles Rams and announced to be out for the year, the Vikings quickly executed a trade with Jacksonville to get the veteran Robinson in their ranks. This transaction shows Minnesota believes they might have something this year with Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson, and Aaron Jones heading Kevin O'Connell's offense.
Robinson will plug in as a reliable piece of the Vikings' offensive line, posting Pro Football Focus blocking grades of 69.4 overall, 72.2 pass-blocking, and 64.6 run-blocking throughout 2024. Earlier in the season against Indianapolis (week five), Robinson was excellent in pass protection, boasting an 87.3 grade on 35 pass snaps with 0 sacks allowed. However, Robinson was only 61.5 in run-blocking, giving Indianapolis a possible edge to stop Jones from setting the tone out of the backfield. Tonight, Robinson will see the likes of Kwity Paye (questionable - hamstring), Dayo Odeyingbo, and Laiatu Latu from Indianapolis' defensive front.
The Colts have a tall task ahead of them tonight when they travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to try and unseat the Vikings at home. While Robinson's sudden starting designation appears to be a clear advantage for Gus Bradley's defense, the former Jaguars OT knows Indy's defense well and will be prepared despite being in a new offense.
