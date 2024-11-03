Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Vikings | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (4-4) are about to make their 2024 primetime debut on Sunday night as they travel north to take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The news of the week occurred on Tuesday as the Colts benched Anthony Richardson — the 22-year-old, second-year quarterback who's supposed to develop into the face of the franchise — in favor of 39-year-old Joe Flacco, who has played unquestionably better than Richardson in a nearly three-game sample size this season.
Will this move lead to a better offense and more wins? That's the plan. Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 9 on the road against the Vikings, with our roundtable of five analysts having a little more faith in the hosts defending their home turf.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): The Vikings are a hungry team looking to fight for a division title. Superstar receiver Justin Jefferson caught 12 passes the last time he played the Colts, but he might pass that mark by halftime against a weak Indy secondary. Flacco has to lead an offense that seemed shocked by Richardson’s benching. Whatever the result, it’s gonna be a different-looking Colts team in Minneapolis.
Pick: Vikings 28, Colts 17
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): I do see a path to victory for the Colts, so I'll start there. The passing game should have more rhythm with Flacco, allowing longer drives. The Vikings also have a vulnerable offensive line that DeForest Buckner & Co. should be able to take advantage of, However, the Colts also have a banged-up O-line with left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) out. And, while the defense has played much better recently than early in the season, keeping Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones from setting the tone is an incredibly tall task.
Pick: Vikings 27, Colts 20
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): Flacco is primed and ready for a match-up against the blitz-heavy Vikings. His quicker time to throw and better utilization of Josh Downs should lead to a relatively solid day for the Colts' offense. On defense, the Colts rejuvenated defensive line should be able to create havoc in front of Sam Darnold, especially with Christian Darrisaw out.
Pick: Colts 30, Vikings 28
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): We have seen in the past when the Colts have a week filled with drama, they end up bouncing back in a big way during the game. That will not be the case this week. Flacco may help the offense be more efficient, but the pressure has a good chance of giving the QB problems. Darnold and the Vikings are motivated to get back into the win column, and I do not see the Colts having enough to get the win in primetime.
Pick: Vikings 27, Colts 20
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): Flacco starting is a form of kryptonite for a blitz-heavy defense. Flacco loves the check-downs and easy throws, which will behoove Downs and Tyler Goodson. Give me the Colts 33-24 as Flacco destroys a bad Vikings pass defense by picking up on the blitzes.
Pick: Colts 33, Vikings 24
