Colts Visited with Free-Agent CB Stephon Gilmore Wednesday

The Colts had a visit with free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy when it comes to acquiring high-end talent this offseason and it appears they aren't done.

According to the NFL transactions wire, the Colts hosted free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a visit on Wednesday.

The Colts could use more support at cornerback in terms of a veteran addition, and Gilmore has been one of the NFL's best over the last several seasons, earning two First-Team All-Pros, five Pro Bowls, and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He was also a member of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII-winning squad.

Gilmore (6'1", 202, 31 years old) was the 10th-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills out of South Carolina. He's also spent time with the Patriots (2017-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021).

In 132 career games (125 starts), Gilmore has totaled 427 tackles (8 for loss), 1.0 sack, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered, 27 interceptions, 116 pass breakups, and 2 defensive touchdowns.

Most recently with Carolina last season, he started 3-of-8 games and notched 16 tackles (1 for loss), 2 interceptions, and 2 pass breakups.

The Colts have also acquired veteran defensive backs Rodney McLeod, Brandon Facyson, Armani Watts, and Tony Brown this offseason.

After trading former starting corner Rock Ya-Sin, and with cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie hitting free agency and still not back with the team, adding someone as experienced as Gilmore to a starting group with Isaiah Rodgers and Kenny Moore II could prove very valuable.

Gilmore may no longer command top dollar on the open market at his position but the Colts still have salary cap space to absorb a decent-sized deal, currently with about $21.7 million, per Over The Cap.

