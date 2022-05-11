Skip to main content

Report: Colts Visiting with Free-Agent Edge DeMarcus Walker

The Colts are reportedly meeting with free-agent edge defender DeMarcus Walker this week.

The Indianapolis Colts don't have many holes to fill on their roster before the season begins but they could use a little more experience at edge rusher.

They are attempting to address that now, as they are reportedly hosting free-agent edge defender DeMarcus Walker on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Walker (6'4", 280, 27 years old) was a second-round pick (51st-overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He played out his rookie contract in Denver before moving on to the AFC South rival Houston Texans on a one-year deal in 2021.

In 49 career games (7 starts), Walker has totaled 82 tackles (14 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 2 pass breakups, and 23 quarterback hits.

Last season in Houston, Walker started 2-of-13 games and had 31 tackles (4 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup, and 7 quarterback hits.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts have a talented young group of edge defenders but could use another veteran piece with experience. The defense had just 33 sacks in 2021, and 14.5 of them (43.9%) came from Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay, and Taylor Stallworth, who all left in free agency.

The Colts' current edge group includes Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, and Kameron Cline. Paye and Ngakoue are the assumed starters and are the only two with at least a full season's worth of starts in their career. Lewis has been a solid rotational piece throughout his time in the NFL but is attempting to come back from a season-ending patellar injury.

Walker's contract with the Texans was for up to $1.5 million, which may be similar to what his market is currently. The Colts have $13.6 million in salary-cap space according to OverTheCap and still must sign their eight-man draft class as well as their undrafted free agents.

Should the Colts try and sign Walker? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Colts' seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II.
Draft

CB Rodney Thomas II Can Be a Swiss Army Knife for Colts

By Andrew Moore1 hour ago
USATSI_16729739
Film

Colts' UDFA Profile: Defensive End Cullen Wick

By Zach Hicks2 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Insider Selects Colts' Pick as Favorite of Entire Draft

By HH Staff5 hours ago
An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sideline during a game.
News

Rest of NFL Has Eyes On Colts' Scouting Department

By Jake Arthur20 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) and safety Khari Willis (37) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

10 Colts Players Most Affected By Offseason

By Jake Arthur21 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) yells at teammate Michael Pittman (11) after a touchdown Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 028 Jw
News

Colts WRs Feeling 'A Little Bit Disrespected' According To Reggie Wayne

By Josh Carney22 hours ago
USATSI_17119216
Film

Colts' UDFA Profile: Linebacker JoJo Domann

By Zach Hicks23 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates after sacking Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) on 3rd down in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Southern Methodist Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Syndication The Enquirer
Draft

The Slide of DT Curtis Brooks Could be a Blessing for the Colts

By Andrew MooreMay 10, 2022