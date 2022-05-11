The Indianapolis Colts don't have many holes to fill on their roster before the season begins but they could use a little more experience at edge rusher.

They are attempting to address that now, as they are reportedly hosting free-agent edge defender DeMarcus Walker on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Walker (6'4", 280, 27 years old) was a second-round pick (51st-overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He played out his rookie contract in Denver before moving on to the AFC South rival Houston Texans on a one-year deal in 2021.

In 49 career games (7 starts), Walker has totaled 82 tackles (14 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 2 pass breakups, and 23 quarterback hits.

Last season in Houston, Walker started 2-of-13 games and had 31 tackles (4 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup, and 7 quarterback hits.

The Colts have a talented young group of edge defenders but could use another veteran piece with experience. The defense had just 33 sacks in 2021, and 14.5 of them (43.9%) came from Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay, and Taylor Stallworth, who all left in free agency.

The Colts' current edge group includes Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, and Kameron Cline. Paye and Ngakoue are the assumed starters and are the only two with at least a full season's worth of starts in their career. Lewis has been a solid rotational piece throughout his time in the NFL but is attempting to come back from a season-ending patellar injury.

Walker's contract with the Texans was for up to $1.5 million, which may be similar to what his market is currently. The Colts have $13.6 million in salary-cap space according to OverTheCap and still must sign their eight-man draft class as well as their undrafted free agents.

Should the Colts try and sign Walker? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.