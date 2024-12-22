WATCH: Colts Allow Devastating Opening Score from Titans
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a brutal start defensively when Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph connected with wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a 38-yard opening score.
Colts' cornerback Samuel Womack III got burned deep by Ridley and paid dearly for it with a dagger of a score from Rudolph. Indy's secondary can't allow the Titans' offense to take off this way given that their strength is through their ground attack.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
If this continues from Gus Bradley's scheme it will be a long day for the stop troops covering Ridley. Watch for the defensive front to continue being a focal point of Indy's success, and the Colts' secondary with Womack, Jaylon Jones, and Kenny Moore II.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.