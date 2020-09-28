Indianapolis Colts Week 3 Notebook: Historic Day for Colts Defense, Philip Rivers

INDIANAPOLIS — When a team wins by nearly 30 points, it’s bound to rack up records and reach some milestones along the way.

That was the case for the Indianapolis Colts after they dismantled the New York Jets 36-7 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was a complete team effort, and the performance put the Colts in rarified air as far as the franchise record books go.

— The Colts defense had three interceptions for the second consecutive game, which was the first time they have done so since Weeks 15 and 16 of 1992.

— The Colts returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game for the first time since Oct. 18, 1970, against the Jets, and for the third time in franchise history.

— The Colts recorded a safety for the second consecutive game, which is the first time they have done so since Weeks 10 and 11 of 1960.

Justin Houston (50) celebrates a sack for a safety. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

— The Colts scored on a passing TD, rushing TD, an interception return (two), a field goal (two), extra point (four), and one safety for just the second time in team history. The last time was Nov. 17, 1996, against the Jets.

— After holding the Jets to seven points and the Minnesota Vikings to 11 the week before, it was the first time the Colts have held an opponent to 11 points or less in consecutive games since Weeks 16 and 17 of 2013.

— Quarterback Philip Rivers surpassed Dan Marino (4,967) for the fifth-most pass completions in NFL history. Rivers needed five and got 17.

— Reaching two other marks, Rivers became just the sixth player in NFL history with 60,000 passing yards and 400 passing TDs. He needed 152 passing yards and one TD going into the game and got 217 and one, respectively.

Quarterback Philip Rivers reached three milestones Sunday. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

— Rivers passed Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history. Rivers needed one start going into the game. Rivers also passed Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eighth-most wins as a starting quarterback in franchise history. Rivers needed one start and one win going into the game.

— Running back Jonathan Taylor had a rushing TD for the second consecutive game, making him the first Colts rookie to do so since Javarris James in Weeks 13 and 14 of 2010.

— Wide receiver Daurice Fountain recorded the first two receptions of his career for 23 yards.

— Tight end Mo Alie-Cox recorded a career-long 45-yard reception.

— Linebacker Darius Leonard (11 tackles) had his 16th career game with 10-plus tackles. Entering the game, he ranked third in the NFL in such games since 2018.

— Cornerback Kenny Moore II had his first sack of the season. Entering the day, he was tied for the fourth-most sacks among cornerbacks in the NFL since 2018 (4.0).

— Cornerback Xavier Rhodes totaled two interceptions, which is his second-career multi-interception game. It was his first since Nov. 20, 2016, vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Rhodes had the second interception returned for a TD of his career, also on Nov. 20, 2016.

— Cornerback T.J. Carrie recorded an interception for the second consecutive game for the first time in his career. Sunday’s interception was also the first he returned for a TD in his career.

