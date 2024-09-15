WATCH | Zaire Franklin, Laiatu Latu Help Stop the Packers' Flood
The Indianapolis Colts had a massive play from veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin against the Green Bay Packers in a key situation on Sunday afternoon. After starting down 10-0, the Packers had running back Josh Jacobs on the verge of scoring a rushing touchdown, until Franklin was able to strip the ball at the goal line with Laiatu Latu recovering the fumble.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
After having immense odds to win the game with Packers quarterback Jordan Love missing the contest in favor of backup Malik Willis, the Colts look wholeheartedly bad as a team on every side of the ball through the first two quarters. After a bad showing to fall short of the Houston Texans in week one (29-27), Indianapolis is in must-win mode to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2024 season.
We'll see what happens with Gus Bradley's defensive adjustments for the rest of the game against the Packers' ground attack.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.