Colts Zaire Franklin Vows Incredible Feat for 2024 Season

Season 7 is a blessing so I want to return the favor. ⁰

I'm teaming up with @CokeCCBCC to Tackle Hunger!

⁰For every tackle I get this season, I’ll donate $44 to @MFBIndy and @CokeCCBCC will match it. ⁰⁰You can help me donate using “ZAIRE”https://t.co/VRketgM4cH pic.twitter.com/BysdxLKPES