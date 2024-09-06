Colts Zaire Franklin Vows Incredible Feat for 2024 Season
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin has broken the team's tackle record two seasons in a row. To eclipse his own numbers again, he'll need 180 combined tackles.
This year, Franklin is playing for something bigger than football. For every tackle he makes this season, Franklin has pledged to donate $44 to the Midwest Food Bank of Indiana to help combat local hunger.
On top of his own money, Coca-Cola Consolidated will match Franklin's total donation dollar-for-dollar by the end of the year.
I’m excited to be teaming up with Coca-Cola Consolidated and the Midwest Food Bank of Indiana this season to take part in the fight against hunger. Being involved in the community is always a priority for me, and this is a great way to make an impact both on and off the field.- Zaire Franklin, Colts LB
According to Midwest Food Bank, over 50 million people live in poverty in the United States. Of those 50 million, over 80% struggle to buy enough food on a regular basis. Franklin's selfless act will help put meals on tables for people less fortunate than him.
Entering his fifth season as a team captain, Franklin's leadership carries with him off the field. Franklin was named the Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2023 because of his continued efforts to help the local Indiana community. After signing an extension this offseason, Franklin's off-the-field presence will remain in Indianapolis for the next four years.
Fans who want to help fight hunger can use the memo code "ZAIRE" at:
https://www.midwestfoodbank.org/locations/indianapolis-in/donate-indiana
Any donation will be taxable in 2025 at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season.
