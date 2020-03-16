AllColts
Top Stories
News

Colts Make Definitive Defensive Statement In Bringing In DeForest Buckner

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — Let’s face it, the Indianapolis Colts fan base hasn’t had much to be excited about lately.

That’s why general manager Chris Ballard’s bold Monday trade to acquire San Francisco All-Pro second-team defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is literally a big deal. Seriously, this could be huge.

Ballard doesn’t part with draft picks. So the fact that he gave up the No. 13 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft speaks volumes for the kind of impact player he sees in Buckner. And the team doesn’t usually spend a lot on bringing in players, so agreeing to a new contract that will pay Buckner $21 million per season for the next five years equates to doubling down, and then some.

Some fans might not be familiar with the newest addition. Bottom line, at 6-7 and 295, he’s an elite playmaker. Although lining up inside, he has the kind of strength and speed to push the pocket back, as evidenced by 19.5 sacks the past two seasons.

Now Ballard just has to find another decent edge rusher to go along with Justin Houston so the Colts have a formidable pass rush from all angles. They haven’t had that in a long time, to be honest.

But let’s provide even more perspective. Aside from drafting All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and weakside linebacker Darius Leonard in 2018, getting Buckner is Ballard’s most important move since he was hired in 2017.

Not known for making big splashes, he emptied a lot of water out of the proverbial pool on this one.

Critics will be quick to remind that the Colts still don’t have a franchise quarterback. No doubt, Ballard must address the team’s most important position and some might have wanted to see him use that first-round pick on a passer.

But for as much as the Colts offense faltered down the stretch in losing seven of nine games to finish 7-9, the defense also came up short in failing to protect leads and get off the field with timely stops. It happened far too often.


Why? Because outside of Leonard and Houston, and maybe nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II, the Colts didn’t have enough guys who could make impact players. Buckner does that.

The Colts had the money to spend, starting the week with $86.1 million in salary cap space. After giving offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo $33 million for two years on Sunday, that number is dramatically reduced with an even more significant deal. But, again, they had the cash to be bold.

And they still have two second-round draft picks at 34 and 44, so Ballard deviating from his routine and parting with a pick doesn’t sting as much as some might think. This draft is deep in wide receivers, so he can still land one in the second round. And the hunch is Ballard can still draft another edge rusher or cornerback in that round.

For as much as everyone including the media can easily play arm-chair quarterback and criticize Ballard for what he hasn’t done, give him credit this time for taking a chance and adding a quality player who turns 26 tomorrow and is entering the prime of his career.

Ballard made a definitive statement on Monday: The Colts will be stronger defensively. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was just given a key cog that will line up in the middle and provide a dominant presence.

If nothing else, this day’s unexpected development gives Colts fans a reason to be excited about the future. There hasn’t been much to cheer about since quarterback Andrew Luck retired in August. This team has missed the playoffs in four of the past five years.

But build a strong defense, which Ballard added several defensive talents in last year’s draft, and it’s fair to say the Colts are making some progress in addressing what this team needs.

Now let’s hope Ballard can find a quarterback soon. Not to dampen the enthusiasm of the Buckner deal, but that position is addressed with an eye for the future, this team can only go so far.

After this latest trade, there’s hope that Ballard does understand what this team needs and he’ll do whatever he can to fix things moving forward.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stunner! Colts Acquire All-Pro DeForest Buckner From 49ers

Defensive tackle with 19.5 sacks the past two seasons also agrees to new five-year contract at $21 per season. Colts gave up their first-round draft choice, No. 13 overall.

PhilB24

Colts Save $4 Million In Release Of Margus Hunt

Defensive end/tackle's lack of production in 2019 relegated him to being a backup and made the seventh-year pro expendable.

PhilB24

Colts, Anthony Castonzo Agree On Two-Year Deal

Offensive left tackle becomes NFL's highest-paid player at his position after accepting a reported $33 million contract.

PhilB24

Colts Reiterate Rebuilding Starts Through Draft

While the Indianapolis Colts could be free-agent spenders with $86.1 million in salary cap space, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich are convinced that rebuilding roster relies on strong drafts in addition to modest signings.

PhilB24

Unlikely Heroes Help Propel Colts Past Texans

Colts claim first place in AFC South Division for first time since 2015 with a hard-fought, 30-23 home win over the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Johnny Football

Colts Survive Broncos on Adam Vinatieri's 51-Yard Field Goal in Final Minute

NFL's oldest player shakes off two earlier misses to save Colts from an ugly home loss in a sloppy game dominated by defenses.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

J Hager

Colts Celebrating Big Plays In T-Shirts

Tight end Eric Ebron, linebacker Darius Leonard had images of standout Sunday moments added to T-shirts for a fun fashion statement.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

J Hager

Stealing Colts Coach Frank Reich's Analytical Phrase, Let's Be 'Hyper Critical' Of Starters

The third-year head coach says his team has been harsh in evaluating game film from a 7-9 season in 2019. Here's a look at each of the Colts' starting spots with a designation for what needs to be addressed in adding players in the NFL draft and free agency.

PhilB24

Expect Colts To Defend Texans With Makeshift Secondary

Four Colts secondary starters are injured entering Sunday's AFC South Division showdown at home against the Houston Texans.

Phillip B. Wilson

Many NFL Mock Drafts Have Colts Drafting A QB, But What Does Coach Frank Reich Look For In A Passer?

Colts head coach Frank Reich says he looks at five key traits when evaluating a quarterback. Whether Colts will draft a QB is anyone's best guess, but at least nine NFL mock drafts have the team selecting a passer at No. 13.

PhilB24