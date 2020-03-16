Colts Make Definitive Defensive Statement In Bringing In DeForest Buckner

INDIANAPOLIS — Let’s face it, the Indianapolis Colts fan base hasn’t had much to be excited about lately.

That’s why general manager Chris Ballard’s bold Monday trade to acquire San Francisco All-Pro second-team defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is literally a big deal. Seriously, this could be huge.

Ballard doesn’t part with draft picks. So the fact that he gave up the No. 13 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft speaks volumes for the kind of impact player he sees in Buckner. And the team doesn’t usually spend a lot on bringing in players, so agreeing to a new contract that will pay Buckner $21 million per season for the next five years equates to doubling down, and then some.

Some fans might not be familiar with the newest addition. Bottom line, at 6-7 and 295, he’s an elite playmaker. Although lining up inside, he has the kind of strength and speed to push the pocket back, as evidenced by 19.5 sacks the past two seasons.

Now Ballard just has to find another decent edge rusher to go along with Justin Houston so the Colts have a formidable pass rush from all angles. They haven’t had that in a long time, to be honest.

But let’s provide even more perspective. Aside from drafting All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and weakside linebacker Darius Leonard in 2018, getting Buckner is Ballard’s most important move since he was hired in 2017.

Not known for making big splashes, he emptied a lot of water out of the proverbial pool on this one.

Critics will be quick to remind that the Colts still don’t have a franchise quarterback. No doubt, Ballard must address the team’s most important position and some might have wanted to see him use that first-round pick on a passer.

But for as much as the Colts offense faltered down the stretch in losing seven of nine games to finish 7-9, the defense also came up short in failing to protect leads and get off the field with timely stops. It happened far too often.



Why? Because outside of Leonard and Houston, and maybe nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II, the Colts didn’t have enough guys who could make impact players. Buckner does that.

The Colts had the money to spend, starting the week with $86.1 million in salary cap space. After giving offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo $33 million for two years on Sunday, that number is dramatically reduced with an even more significant deal. But, again, they had the cash to be bold.

And they still have two second-round draft picks at 34 and 44, so Ballard deviating from his routine and parting with a pick doesn’t sting as much as some might think. This draft is deep in wide receivers, so he can still land one in the second round. And the hunch is Ballard can still draft another edge rusher or cornerback in that round.

For as much as everyone including the media can easily play arm-chair quarterback and criticize Ballard for what he hasn’t done, give him credit this time for taking a chance and adding a quality player who turns 26 tomorrow and is entering the prime of his career.

Ballard made a definitive statement on Monday: The Colts will be stronger defensively. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was just given a key cog that will line up in the middle and provide a dominant presence.

If nothing else, this day’s unexpected development gives Colts fans a reason to be excited about the future. There hasn’t been much to cheer about since quarterback Andrew Luck retired in August. This team has missed the playoffs in four of the past five years.

But build a strong defense, which Ballard added several defensive talents in last year’s draft, and it’s fair to say the Colts are making some progress in addressing what this team needs.

Now let’s hope Ballard can find a quarterback soon. Not to dampen the enthusiasm of the Buckner deal, but that position is addressed with an eye for the future, this team can only go so far.

After this latest trade, there’s hope that Ballard does understand what this team needs and he’ll do whatever he can to fix things moving forward.