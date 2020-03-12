AllColts
Top Stories
News

Colts Reiterate Rebuilding Starts Through Draft

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — Although the Indianapolis Colts have money that could be spent in free agency, general manager Chris Ballard isn’t known for making big splashes.

So while the NFL’s official free agency tampering period begins on Monday and extends through Wednesday, at which time a new league year means headlines about players and teams agreeing to terms, don’t expect a Ballard spending spree. The Colts rank second in most salary cap space at $86.1 million, according to spotrac.com, but Ballard prefers smart buys, typically shorter-term deals and on young players or those reaching their prime.

Yeah, it would be stunning if he got into the bidding war for New England quarterback Tom Brady, presuming there is one.

Fans grumble about Ballard not spending, but he reiterated at the recent NFL Scouting Combine that he won’t shell out that money just because it’s there. He still believes the way to build a team, or in this case rebuild a team that was 7-9 a year ago, is through the draft.

The Colts have eight picks in the draft, including three in the first 44 spots. Ballard likes to trade down to stockpile picks, so he might do so with the first selection at No. 13 overall.

But before the April 23-25 draft, he can address “need” positions such as wide receiver, defensive line, safety and cornerback with modest deals.

Keep in mind, also, the Colts will be spending decent money to bring back offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who informed the team before the combine that he intends to return for his 10th season.

And key players such as wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, center Ryan Kelly and defensive end Justin Houston are in contract years. Keeping them for 2021 and beyond will require lucrative contracts at or near the end of this season.

Here’s a look at where the Colts stand entering free agency:

2019 RECORD — 7-9, third in AFC South Division, have missed playoffs in four of the past five years.

2020 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS — OT Anthony Castonzo (although he says he wants to return); WR Devin Funchess; TE Eric Ebron (Ballard has said he won’t bring back); K Adam Vinatieri; WR Chester Rogers; FS Clayton Geathers; WR Dontrelle Inman; RT Le’Raven Clark; OG Josh Andrews; OG Joe Haeg; RB Jonathan Williams; WR Marcus Johnson; FS Isaiah Johnson; S Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

2020 RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS — DT Trevon Coley; S Kai Nacau (exclusive rights free agent); S Rolan Milligan (ERFA); WR Daurice Fountain (ERFA).

SALARY CAP SPACE — $86.1 million (second-most to Miami’s $88 million).

FREE AGENT GAME PLAN — In three seasons, Ballard has typically avoided any long-term commitments, which means no more than three years for a contract and typically just one or two years. Presuming he signs or drafts a quarterback with an eye for the future would suggest the Colts will shed the contract of backup Brian Hoyer, who has two years remaining on a deal he signed before 2019, but would save $3 million in cap space opposite $2 million in dead cap money. Defensive end Margus Hunt is set to make $4 million in the last year of his contract, but the team would save all of that by releasing the veteran before June 1.

FIVE FREE AGENT TARGETS — 1.) DL D.J. Reader. If Ballard is willing to make somewhat of an exception in spending, Reader will command a decent pay day as an elite-level nose tackle. That said, the Colts’ offer might not be for more than three or four years, and someone else is likely willing to give him more.

2.) NT Javon Hargrave. He provided four solid seasons in Pittsburgh with 52 starts in 63 games with 106 total tackles and 14.5 sacks. He’s just 27, too, so the Colts could consider him an upgrade inside for a few years and not need to break the bank to sign him.

3.) Edge/DE Arik Armstead. He’s just 26 and is coming off his best season with 10 sacks, plays the run well and is versatile. But he’s also had his share of injuries that sidelined him 10 games in 2017 and eight in 2018.

4.) TE Hunter Henry. Although the Chargers are reportedly interested in retaining him, he’s just 25 and can do it all as a pass catcher stretching the field and in-line blocker. He has missed six games due to injuries in the past two seasons, so it’s doubtful the Colts would get into a bidding war for him.

5.) OT Jack Conklin. He’s a solid, proven offensive tackle, and depending upon the length of a contract given Castonzo, the Colts could take a shot, starting him on the right side and moving Braden Smith to guard, his natural college position.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stealing Colts Coach Frank Reich's Analytical Phrase, Let's Be 'Hyper Critical' Of Starters

The third-year head coach says his team has been harsh in evaluating game film from a 7-9 season in 2019. Here's a look at each of the Colts' starting spots with a designation for what needs to be addressed in adding players in the NFL draft and free agency.

PhilB24

Many NFL Mock Drafts Have Colts Drafting A QB, But What Does Coach Frank Reich Look For In A Passer?

Colts head coach Frank Reich says he looks at five key traits when evaluating a quarterback. Whether Colts will draft a QB is anyone's best guess, but at least nine NFL mock drafts have the team selecting a passer at No. 13.

PhilB24

Unlikely Heroes Help Propel Colts Past Texans

Colts claim first place in AFC South Division for first time since 2015 with a hard-fought, 30-23 home win over the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Johnny Football

Colts Survive Broncos on Adam Vinatieri's 51-Yard Field Goal in Final Minute

NFL's oldest player shakes off two earlier misses to save Colts from an ugly home loss in a sloppy game dominated by defenses.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

J Hager

Colts Celebrating Big Plays In T-Shirts

Tight end Eric Ebron, linebacker Darius Leonard had images of standout Sunday moments added to T-shirts for a fun fashion statement.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

J Hager

Expect Colts To Defend Texans With Makeshift Secondary

Four Colts secondary starters are injured entering Sunday's AFC South Division showdown at home against the Houston Texans.

Phillip B. Wilson

Parting Shots From NFL Scouting Combine: Colts, Rivers, Ballard, Prospects

Buzz coming out of Indianapolis for home team focused on quarterbacks, be it Philip Rivers or rookies about to be drafted, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard reiterating his philosophy for how to build a team inside-out.

PhilB24

Colts Contribute To Combine's 'Believe It Or Not'

Welcome to the NFL Scouting Combine, an annual week of players trying to impress teams who put on poker faces to hide their draft intentions. Are the Colts in the market for a quarterback, wide receiver or what? It's anybody's best guess.

PhilB24

Where Colts Stand Entering Combine

As NFL arrives at Indianapolis this week for the annual Scouting Combine, the Colts focus on prospects to bolster several areas of need, specifically wide receiver, defensive line and possibly quarterback.

PhilB24

Kool-Aid pickles anyone? At least one Colts player loves 'em

Indianapolis Colts media guide provides all kinds of interesting background information on the team, including an affinity for Kool-Aid pickles.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

J Hager