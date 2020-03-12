Colts Reiterate Rebuilding Starts Through Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — Although the Indianapolis Colts have money that could be spent in free agency, general manager Chris Ballard isn’t known for making big splashes.

So while the NFL’s official free agency tampering period begins on Monday and extends through Wednesday, at which time a new league year means headlines about players and teams agreeing to terms, don’t expect a Ballard spending spree. The Colts rank second in most salary cap space at $86.1 million, according to spotrac.com, but Ballard prefers smart buys, typically shorter-term deals and on young players or those reaching their prime.

Yeah, it would be stunning if he got into the bidding war for New England quarterback Tom Brady, presuming there is one.

Fans grumble about Ballard not spending, but he reiterated at the recent NFL Scouting Combine that he won’t shell out that money just because it’s there. He still believes the way to build a team, or in this case rebuild a team that was 7-9 a year ago, is through the draft.

The Colts have eight picks in the draft, including three in the first 44 spots. Ballard likes to trade down to stockpile picks, so he might do so with the first selection at No. 13 overall.

But before the April 23-25 draft, he can address “need” positions such as wide receiver, defensive line, safety and cornerback with modest deals.

Keep in mind, also, the Colts will be spending decent money to bring back offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who informed the team before the combine that he intends to return for his 10th season.

And key players such as wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, center Ryan Kelly and defensive end Justin Houston are in contract years. Keeping them for 2021 and beyond will require lucrative contracts at or near the end of this season.

Here’s a look at where the Colts stand entering free agency:

2019 RECORD — 7-9, third in AFC South Division, have missed playoffs in four of the past five years.

2020 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS — OT Anthony Castonzo (although he says he wants to return); WR Devin Funchess; TE Eric Ebron (Ballard has said he won’t bring back); K Adam Vinatieri; WR Chester Rogers; FS Clayton Geathers; WR Dontrelle Inman; RT Le’Raven Clark; OG Josh Andrews; OG Joe Haeg; RB Jonathan Williams; WR Marcus Johnson; FS Isaiah Johnson; S Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

2020 RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS — DT Trevon Coley; S Kai Nacau (exclusive rights free agent); S Rolan Milligan (ERFA); WR Daurice Fountain (ERFA).

SALARY CAP SPACE — $86.1 million (second-most to Miami’s $88 million).

FREE AGENT GAME PLAN — In three seasons, Ballard has typically avoided any long-term commitments, which means no more than three years for a contract and typically just one or two years. Presuming he signs or drafts a quarterback with an eye for the future would suggest the Colts will shed the contract of backup Brian Hoyer, who has two years remaining on a deal he signed before 2019, but would save $3 million in cap space opposite $2 million in dead cap money. Defensive end Margus Hunt is set to make $4 million in the last year of his contract, but the team would save all of that by releasing the veteran before June 1.

FIVE FREE AGENT TARGETS — 1.) DL D.J. Reader. If Ballard is willing to make somewhat of an exception in spending, Reader will command a decent pay day as an elite-level nose tackle. That said, the Colts’ offer might not be for more than three or four years, and someone else is likely willing to give him more.

2.) NT Javon Hargrave. He provided four solid seasons in Pittsburgh with 52 starts in 63 games with 106 total tackles and 14.5 sacks. He’s just 27, too, so the Colts could consider him an upgrade inside for a few years and not need to break the bank to sign him.

3.) Edge/DE Arik Armstead. He’s just 26 and is coming off his best season with 10 sacks, plays the run well and is versatile. But he’s also had his share of injuries that sidelined him 10 games in 2017 and eight in 2018.

4.) TE Hunter Henry. Although the Chargers are reportedly interested in retaining him, he’s just 25 and can do it all as a pass catcher stretching the field and in-line blocker. He has missed six games due to injuries in the past two seasons, so it’s doubtful the Colts would get into a bidding war for him.

5.) OT Jack Conklin. He’s a solid, proven offensive tackle, and depending upon the length of a contract given Castonzo, the Colts could take a shot, starting him on the right side and moving Braden Smith to guard, his natural college position.