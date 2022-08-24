Could Shaquille Leonard Start the Season on PUP List?

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) for the entirety of the preseason following offseason surgery.

Head coach Frank Reich was asked if there's a chance Leonard could remain on the list to start the season, which would mean Leonard couldn't participate in practices or games until after Week 4 of the regular season.

"Chris (Ballard) and I have not had that exact conversation yet." said Reich. "Based on the fact that he’s really not out here yet, I guess you would have to say that’s a possibility."

"But I’m not assuming that that’s the case."

Reich made it clear that even if Leonard wasn't ready to play in games, he was hoping the PUP list wasn't in play. He wants Leonard doing as much as he can with the team as soon as he can.

"From our standpoint, we really want to get him back out there when he’s cleared," said Reich. "But even if he’s not ready to play, get him out there."

"And you can’t get out there if you’re on PUP. You can’t participate in anything."

"So we want to get (Shaquille Leonard) participating, so at some point, even if he’s not ready to play, we have to get him off PUP and get him taking reps even if it takes however many weeks it's going to take to get him ready."

The Colts are in action on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to conclude their preseason slate of games. Reich has previously stated most of the starters will see action in Tampa.

Obviously Leonard won't be one of those starters, but Reich doesn't anticipate Leonard staying on the PUP list to begin the season. He wants his star linebacker doing as much as he can as soon as he can.