Darius Leonard: Colts Can't Overlook Jets On Short Week

Fresh off of a frustrating loss to the Tennessee Titans, Thursday night's matchup with the New York Jets should be an easy win for the Indianapolis Colts at home, right? Star linebacker Darius Leonard is making sure the Colts don't overlook the lowly Jets. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Any given Sunday — or in the case of the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets in Week 9, any given Thursday?

That could very well be the case inside Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday night on Thursday Night Football in front of a national audience.

The Colts are trying to rebound from yet another heartbreaking loss, while the Jets are riding high after a shocking win over the Cincinnati Bengals and riding the hype train that is the Mike White experience this week.

On paper, the Colts are clearly the superior team, but it's the NFL for a reason, and star linebacker Darius Leonard isn't letting any of his teammates, coaches, or media members covering the Colts overlook the Jets, who hold wins over the Titans and Bengals — two of the top teams in the AFC — on the year.

“I feel like in the NFL you can’t overlook any team," Leonard said during his media availability Monday, according to Colts.com. "There really is not too many blowouts in the NFL. Everything is probably a one-score game. Everybody has great athletes, everybody does a great job of game planning and like you said, they have wins against Tennessee and Cincinnati. So, we have to come in and make sure that we’re firing on all cylinders, make sure we’re locked in and understanding what they are trying to do offensively and making sure we can find a way to stop that.”

What the Jets try to do offensively isn't quite clear, considering White is an enigma right now and had a breakout game in his first start taking over for the injured Zach Wilson. The Jets' run game is mostly non-existent, but they do have some playmakers on the outside that could give the Colts fits.

Despite the struggles and the quick turnaround on a short week, Leonard and the Colts appear to be in a good spot mentally, staying even-keeled throughout the bumpy ride early in the season, which is a testament to head coach Frank Reich.

“We talk about it, we talk about it all the time. You never get too high, you never get too low," Leonard said. "You just make sure you stay the same guy 24/7. You don’t ride the wave. Some people ride the wave of a team. We don’t do that here. We just continue to do what we can do to get better each and every week and just go from there. Never too high, never too low.”

For the Colts to get back on track Thursday night, they'll need to stay even-keeled throughout the game, never riding the wave, focusing on their respective assignments until the clock hits triple zeroes.

Expect Leonard to lead the way with that mentality, mimicking his head coach.

