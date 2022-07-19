Skip to main content

Darius Leonard Cracks PFF's Top 50 NFL Players

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard cracks PFF's Top 50 NFL Players, but where is he ranked?
Pro Football Focus (PFF) is counting down the Top 50 NFL Players in reverse order. On Tuesday they released 31-50, and Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts comes in at No. 43. 

Last week he was ranked the No. 1 inside linebacker in the NFL by ESPN, and he's the only player at that position on PFF's Top 50 so far (and likely at all).

"Few players have Leonard's nose for the football, and his ability to perfect the “Peanut Punch” style of forcing fumbles at linebacker has made him a major problem for offenses to deal with on any given play. He generated a ridiculous seven forced fumbles last season along with four interceptions." - Sam Monson, PFF

That Leonard isn't higher on the list likely speaks to the "devalued" nature of the inside linebacker position. There is no positional value for a game-changer, and Leonard is such a player.

Leonard actually had eight forced fumbles and four interceptions. While not every forced fumble was recovered by the Colts, his 12 turnover chances led the NFL in 2022 ahead of the Trevon Diggs' 11 interceptions for the Dallas Cowboys. 

Leonard underwent surgery earlier this offseason, but isn't expected to miss any of the 2022 regular season. He may miss some time at training camp as he fully recovers, but the fifth-year veteran will benefit from the time off as much as honing his skills in camp.

PFF will release the rest of their list this week. ESPN included Quenton Nelson as the No. 1 interior lineman and Jonathan Taylor as the No. 2 running back last week in their poll.

Taylor has a solid chance of cracking the PFF Top 50, but Nelson may be a bit of a stretch after grading as the No. 26 guard in 2021.

